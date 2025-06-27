Lexington Legends Dylan Rock Chasing Baseball History Tonight

Dylan Rock of the Lexington Legends will try to set a professional baseball record for consecutive games with a home run on Friday night when the Legends travel to play the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in Waldorf, Md. in an Atlantic League of Professional Baseball contest. Game time is set for 6:35 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Rock, a first baseman, has homered in eight straight games, a feat matched only three times in Major League Baseball and once in the minor leagues. Rock's streak began on June 18 at Gastonia, N.C. He homered in the series finale at Gastonia on June 19, hit round-trippers in all three games over the weekend (June 20-22) in Lexington against the High Point Rockers, and homered in all three home games this week (June 24-26) against the Charleston Dirty Birds.

The Legends are a member of the 10-team Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) with clubs spread from New York to North Carolina. The ALPB is the first MLB-Partner League and has sent over 1,400 players to MLB organizations.

Rock is in his first year with the Legends after playing at Texas A&M and being selected in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Rock owns a .267 batting average with 13 home runs on the season and 31 RBI in 51 games. The Legends are 28-26 on the season and third in the ALPB's South Division.

Rock will try to join an elite group of professional players to homer in eight straight games.

MLB players to homer in eight straight games:

Ken Griffey, Jr., Mariners, July 20-28, 1993

Don Mattingly, Yankees, July 8-18, 1987

Dale Long, Pirates, May 19-28, 1956

Minor League player to homer in eight straight games:

Justin Foscue of the Texas Rangers. From July 9-21, 2021, Foscue homered in eight straight games. He hit one in the Rookie-level Arizona Complex League and then homered in seven consecutive games with the High-A Hickory (NC) Crawdads.

Rock's Legendary Homers

June 18 at Gastonia Ghost Peppers (9th inning vs. Bryce Schares, solo)

June 19 at Gastonia Ghost Peppers (6th inning off Justus Sheffield, solo))

June 20 vs High Point Rockers (6th inning off Cooper Casad, one on)

June 21 vs. High Point Rockers (1st inning off Pat Gardner, one on)

June 22 vs. High Point Rockers (1st inning off Jonah Scolaro, one on)

June 24 vs. Charleston Dirty Birds (5th inning off John Henriquez, solo)

June 25 vs. Charleston Dirty Birds (8th inning off Frank Moscatiello, solo)

June 26 vs. Charleston Dirty Birds (1st inning off David Lebron, solo)







