Bullpen Stifles Stormers as Magic Number Shrinks to Two

June 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution used a tremendous effort from its bullpen to defeat the Lancaster Stormers, 6-5 on Thursday night at Penn Medicine Park, shrinking their magic number to two to clinch a first half title in the process. The Revs return home Friday night with a chance to lock up a postseason berth.

The offense came out swinging, powering their way to an early 5-1 lead.

Frankie Tostado crushed a solo homer to right with two outs in the first, and Jeremy Arocho parked a two-run shot to right in the second, just the seventh of his pro career and second in his last six games. Alexis Olmeda bombed his first Revs homer to left, going back-to-back with Arocho as the lead grew to 4-0 in the second inning.

Nick Lucky led off the home second with a solo homer to right to get Lancaster on the board, but a bid for a second run was cut down when right fielder Marty Costes unleashed a strike to the plate to nail Alex Isola attempting to score on Andrew Semo's line out for the final out.

William Simoneit launched his team-leading 10th homer to left field, leading off the third. It was his third in four games and eighth in the last 21 contests as the lead reached 5-1.

Revs starter J.C. Ramirez had two outs and nobody on in the third after picking off Evan Alexander, but a walk to Nick Ward and a ground rule double by Mason Martin kept the inning alive. Joseph Carpenter cashed in with a two-strike, two-run single to right, and a passed ball brought home one more as York's lead was cut to 5-4. Tostado made a diving grab at first, robbing Isola on a soft liner to strand a runner at third and keep the lead intact.

Bubba Alleyne plopped a bloop RBI double on the left field line with two outs in the fifth, extending York's lead to 6-4 while chasing Lancaster starter Michael McAvene (1-1).

The Revs bullpen and defense stole the show the rest of the way.

Danny Denz handled a scoreless fourth, striking out Alexander to leave a runner at third.

Jordan Morales (1-0) earned his first professional victory with 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out three.

Noah Denoyer entered with two aboard in the seventh and retired Carpenter on a double play grounder to short as Arocho ranged up the middle, raced across the second base bag, and fired to first just in time.

Lancaster plated a run against Mauricio Llovera on a two-out wild pitch in the eighth as the lead was clipped to 6-5.

Cam Robinson ran into a jam in the ninth after a walk and a single, but third baseman Brandon Lewis made a spectacular diving play on Ward's foul bunt attempt for the first out. Robinson whiffed Martin, the league's home run leader, for the second out. Following a walk to Carpenter that loaded the bases, Robinson retired Lucky on a fly out to shallow left for his league-leading 11th save.

Having won back-to-back games, the Revs take the rubber match of the series in Lancaster and improve to 35-19 on the season, holding an eight-game lead for first place in the North Division with nine games to play in the first half. York has a magic number of two to clinch a first half title, and can do so with a win at home on Friday night and a Long Island loss vs Hagerstown.

Notes: York leads the War of the Roses series, 5-4. The game began after a 21-minute rain delay. Tostado's homer was his sixth of the year and his league-leading 38th extra-base hit and 73rd total hit. Costes reached on an infield single in the second, extending his on-base streak to 37 consecutive games, tying High Point's Ben Aklinski for the league's longest this year while extending the third longest streak in Revs history. Arocho and Olmeda provided the Revs' second set of back-to-back homers this year, doing so out of the eighth and ninth spots in the order. Olmeda's homer was his first Revs hit, as he was making just his second start. Simoneit drove in his 19th run in his last 15 games. Robinson's 11 saves are the most by a Revs pitcher in a first half since 2021, as he worked his 12th consecutive outing without allowing an earned run. The Revs hit at least four homers in a game for the fifth time this season. They now have 78 homers for the year, tied for the league's second most, including 43 in their last 23 games. The Revs are 31-10 when going yard, 17-3 when hitting multiple homers.

Up Next: The Revs aim to clinch back-to-back first half titles for the first time in franchise history and lock up their 10th playoff berth all-time when they host the Staten Island FerryHawks on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. The Revs are seeking back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2016-17. York righty Wes Scott (4-3, 3.30) makes the start. It is Faith Fest presented by Children's Aid Society and a Freebie Friday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







