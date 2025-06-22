Revs Edged in Rubber Match But Magic Number Shrinks to Six

June 22, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Staten Island, NY): William Simoneit cracked a game-tying home run and Danny Denz turned in a strong starting effort on the mound, but the York Revolution dropped their weekend rubber match to the Staten Island FerryHawks, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Staten Island University Hospital Northwell Health Community Park. Despite the loss, the Revs (33-18) maintain a seven-game lead for first place in the North Division with 12 to play in the first half as their magic number to clinch a first half title shrinks to six.

Staten Island struck first with a run in the bottom of the third on Eddy Diaz' two-out RBI double off the right field fence for a 1-0 lead. Third baseman Brandon Lewis had made a fantastic charging barehand play on Kolby Johnson's grounder for the second out, helping to assure that the damage was limited to one run.

Denz allowed nothing further in 5.1 strong innings, touched for just one run on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. It marked a return to form after he had been lifted in the second inning in his previous outing, which followed a nine-inning complete game masterpiece that he authored two starts before.

The Revs had been silenced offensively since Friday night's series opening win and had a golden opportunity in the fifth inning when Staten Island starter Ryan Williamson walked the bases loaded on 13 pitches. The lefty pulled off a big escape, striking out Jeremy Arocho for the first out before inducing a ground ball double play at second off the bat of Jalen Miller. Williamson allowed just one hit in five scoreless innings despite walking five.

Hunter Dula stranded two of Denz' inherited runners and left the bases loaded, striking out Cristhian Rodriguez swinging to end the sixth, keeping the deficit at 1-0.

York finally broke an 18-inning scoreless drought when Simoneit drilled a game-tying line drive homer to right off Reinier Parra, squaring things at 1-1 on the Revs' second hit of the afternoon. The Revs loaded the bases with two outs as Arocho worked a walk, Miller doubled to left, and Frankie Tostado was put on via intentional walk, but Parra came back to strike out Marty Costes looking, leaving the bases loaded.

Staten Island responded with the game-winning answer in the bottom of the seventh when Johnson tripled to left center and scored on Diaz' poke through a drawn-in infield, providing both RBI for the FerryHawks on the day.

Ian Churchill (1-4) suffered the loss despite striking out the side in the seventh; he has now fanned a whopping 15 batters in six innings over his last six appearances. The Revs, who lead the league in team ERA and strikeouts as a staff, struck out 13 FerryHawk batters in the game.

Noah Denoyer logged a 1-2-3 eighth out of the Revs bullpen, but the combination of Parra (1-0) and closer Robbie Baker (second save) set the Revs down in order over the final two innings.

The Revs were held to a season-low three hits, suffering just their fifth series loss in 17 series this season; two of those series losses have come at the hands of the FerryHawks.

Notes: Costes was hit by a pitch in the sixth, extending his on-base streak to all 35 games played; the 35-game on-base streak ties Donovan Casey (2024) for third longest in franchise history. Simoneit's homer is his sixth in his past 18 games as he ties Jeffrey Wehler for the team lead with eight.

Notes: Costes was hit by a pitch in the sixth, extending his on-base streak to all 35 games played; the 35-game on-base streak ties Donovan Casey (2024) for third longest in franchise history. Simoneit's homer is his sixth in his past 18 games as he ties Jeffrey Wehler for the team lead with eight.

Up Next: York will look to rebound with a midweek series at Lancaster beginning Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. Revs RHP Michael Horrell (2-0, 1.39) faces Lancaster righty Noah Skirrow (5-3, 5.23) in the opener.







