Stormers Plate Two in the Tenth to Defeat Ducks

June 22, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks outfielder JC Encarnacion makes contact

(Long Island Ducks)

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 7-6 in 10 inningson Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Penn MedicinePark.

LongIsland jumped out in front 2-0 in the top half of the first inning on RBIsingles from Ronaldo Flores and Roldani Baldwin off Lancaster starting pitcherMax Green. Lancaster took a 4-2 lead in the home half of the frame onrun-scoring base hits by Mason Martin and Joseph Carpenter and a two-run homerun to right field from Nick Lucky versus Ducks starter David Griffin. TheFlock tied the game at four in the third on Taylor Kohlwey's RBI single andBaldwin's sacrifice fly.

Thevisitors made it 5-4 in their favor in the fourth thanks to a Chris Roller solohome run to right. Lancaster tied the game in the fifth on Lucky's RBI double.The Ducks took a 6-5 advantage in the tenth on Baldwin's run-scoring single,but the Stormers plated a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning thanks to anAlex Isola RBI single and a Yeison Coca sacrifice fly as Lancaster was able towalk it off on Long Island in extra innings.

Neitherstarter factored in the decision. Griffin allowed five runs on eight hitsacross five innings pitched, walking three while striking out one. Greensurrendered five runs on ten hits across five innings of work to go along withthree strikeouts. Jackson Rees (4-1) notched the win after giving up anunearned run on one hit in one inning on the mound and one strikeout. Jacob Asa(2-1) suffered the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on a pair of hits intwo-thirds of an inning.

Florestallied his first four hit game of his Ducks career, while JC Encarnacion alsocollected four hits, including two doubles while scoring a pair of runs andstealing a base.

LongIsland returns home on Tuesday, June 24, to begin a three-game set with theStaten Island FerryHawks in the Battle of the Belt. Game time is scheduled for 6:35p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 forfull season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staffmembers will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more atPat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday,and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be agrand prize winner of $25,000. Right-hander Justin Alintoff (1-3, 4.59) getsthe start for the Ducks against a FerryHawks starter to be announced.

Ticketsto the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased byvisiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Thoseunable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign uptoday.

TheLong Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the AtlanticLeague of Professional Baseball and play their home games at FairfieldProperties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in winsand attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues intotal attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com orcall 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Aboutthe Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

Celebratingits third decade, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's firstProfessional Partner League, a player gateway to the Major Leagues, and aleader in baseball innovation. Over its 26-year history, the ALPB has sent over1,400 players to MLB organizations while drawing over 47 million fans to its 10family-friendly ballparks that stretch from New York to North Carolina. Pleasevisit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

