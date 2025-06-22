Hawks Even Series, But Revs Take Another Step Toward Postseason Berth

June 22, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Staten Island, NY: The York Revolution were held in check offensively and gave up two big innings to the Staten Island FerryHawks in a 10-0 defeat on Saturday night at Staten Island University Hospital Northwell Health Community Park. Despite the loss, York (33-17) remains seven games ahead for first place in the North Division with 13 games to play in the first half as their magic number shrinks from eight to seven to win a first half division title.

The story early on was the starting pitchers as the game remained scoreless into the fifth.

Revs starter Chris Vallimont, making his first start with York since last year's Championship Series, faced the minimum and allowed just one hit through his first four innings in dominant fashion.

Staten Island got started on a big fifth as Matt Scheffler led off with a double to left. Shayne Fontana followed with a deep fly to center that was caught on a terrific grab by Bubba Alleyne, jumping and crashing into the center field fence. The fly out advanced Scheffler to third, and with the infield in, Kolby Johnson chopped a soft grounder toward short. Revs shortstop Jeffrey Wehler attempted to nail Scheffler who slid to the back of the plate for the game's first run. Alberto Osuna squibbed a slow roller toward shallow right for an infield single and Nick Decker walked to load the bases. Cristhian Rodriguez delivered the big blow with a grand slam to right center in his Staten Island debut, connecting on just his eighth career home run and chasing Vallimont (1-1) after 4.1 innings with Staten Island on top 5-0.

The offensive eruption seemed to be contagious as Eddy Diaz greeted Dallas Woolfolk with a single, stole second, and scored as Mark Contreras slapped a single to left to make it 6-0.

The FerryHawks enjoyed a four-run sixth inning, started with a single from Johnson who stole second and scored on Osuna's single up the middle. Decker launched a two-run homer to right, his first of the year, and Staten Island plated one more on an unearned tally when Rodriguez went first-to-third on Pablo Sandoval's single to right, drawing an errant throw that sailed into the Hawks dugout.

Staten Island starter Matt Dunaway (4-1) worked six scoreless innings for the second straight start and allowed just four hits, as three FerryHawk relievers combined to serve the Revs their third shutout defeat of the year.

Finishing the game on the mound for the Revs, Tyler Palm made his first appearance since June 5 and worked around three walks for a scoreless seventh. Third baseman Brandon Lewis set the FerryHawks down in order in the eighth in his second career pitching appearance.

Notes: The 10-0 loss marked just the 12th time in franchise history that the Revs were shut out while losing by double digits, and the first time since July 20, 2022 in a 10-0 defeat vs Gastonia. Marty Costes saw a Revs season-best 14-game hitting streak snapped but drew an eighth inning walk, extending his on-base streak to all 34 games played on the season. The on-base streak is the league's second longest this season and is tied for the fourth longest in Revs history (Chris Ashby, 2008). Frankie Tostado doubled in the sixth, his league-leading 28th double of the year. The Revs had a four-game road winning streak snapped; they had allowed just four runs total on that streak.

Up Next: York will go for a series win on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. as LHP Danny Denz (1-2, 3.79) squares off with Staten Island southpaw Ryan Williamson (0-3, 7.62). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 1:10 p.m.







