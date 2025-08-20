Vallimont, McNeely Power Revs to Victory in Return Home

Published on August 19, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Chris Vallimont struck out 11 and Caleb McNeely went 5-for-6 with a homer and four RBI as the York Revolution returned home with an emphatic 16-6 victory over the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on Tuesday night at WellSpan Park.

Ryan Higgins also homered and drove in four in the win, and Shayne Fontana had three hits and reached five times, extending his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games.

McNeely opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, crushing his third home run in nine games with York over the ad wall in left center to spot the Revs a 1-0 lead.

York asserted further command with three runs in the second. Bubba Alleyne worked a one-out walk setting up Higgins who blasted a line drive two-run homer over the Arch Nemesis for a 3-0 lead. Higgins' 13th of the year left the bat at 116 mph, marking the second hardest hit ball by a Revs batter this season just behind Jalen Miller, while the 450 foot blast surpassed Jaylin Davis who has a pair of 439 foot bombs for the longest by a Revs hitter this season.

McNeely added a two-out RBI single through the right side, plating Miller who had reached on a fielder's choice and stole his 49th base of the season, as the lead grew to 4-0 at the end of two.

Vallimont (6-4) retired his first six batters of the night, but Hagerstown got on the board in the third on an RBI single to left by Tyler Williams and Osvaldo Abreu's RBI ground out. Mark Black added a solo homer to left in the fourth as the Boxcars cut to within 4-3.

The Revs put it on cruise control with a five-run outburst in the fourth. Higgins led off with a double off the Arch Nemesis and Brandon Lewis singled to left to set the table. Miller ripped an RBI single to left, and McNeely reached on an infield hit to load the bases, chasing starter Julian Minaya (0-8). Fontana drew a one-out walk from reliever Jake Shapley to push home a run, and William Simoneit drove home a run on an infield single, with another run crossing on a throwing error by shortstop Justin Acal. Alleyne added a two-out RBI single to right, making it a 9-3 Revs cushion.

Vallimont stranded a pair in the fifth and worked a 1-2-3 sixth, striking out two batters each inning to give him 10 punch outs on the night.

The Revs turned it into a laugher with another five-run frame in the sixth, their third in seven offensive innings going back to the ninth inning of Sunday's victory. Fontana's single and walks to Simoneit and Jeffrey Wehler loaded the bases. After Alleyne's rocket was caught at third for the first out, Higgins lined a sac fly to left for the first tally. Lewis walked to load the bases and Miller walked to force in a run. A wild pitch brought home a third run, and McNeely totaled his career-high fifth hit in as many at-bats with a two-run double down the left field line as the lead exploded to 14-3.

Vallimont struck out Dante Leach for the third time, logging his 11th strikeout on the first out of the seventh. A bases loaded sac fly by Abreu made it 14-4, and Vallimont was lifted after hitting Cary Arbolida on his 114th pitch of the night (80 strikes) with two outs in the seventh. Alex Bustamante hit Gary Mattis to force in a run but retired Bryce Cannon on a foul out to leave the bases loaded with a 14-5 lead.

Higgins picked up his fourth RBI on a bases loaded walk in the seventh and Lewis capped a 3-for-4 night with an RBI single to left to make it 16-5.

Bustamante handled a scoreless eighth stranding two runners.

Abreu led off the ninth with a homer to left off Ian Churchill, and Hagerstown loaded the bases with two outs, but Churchill struck out two including Leach to end it on the Revs' 15th strikeout as a staff in the game.

Notes: York has outscored opponents 14-0 in the first inning over their past seven games; they improve to 37-11 on the season when scoring first. Fontana (3-for-4) is batting .447 on his 10-game hitting streak. York has won three straight for the first time in a month and has won the last two contests by 10 runs. They have also won four of five and seven of their last 10 overall. Their 16 runs fell one short of a season-high as did their 18 hits. McNeely's five-hit performance is the 16th in Revs history and third this season, joining Frankie Tostado who has done it twice; it marks the first time in Revs history having three five-hit performances in one year. Vallimont joins Jorge Martinez and Nick Raquet as the only pitchers in Revs history with four double-digit strikeout games in a Revs career while becoming the first with three games of 11 strikeouts or more. Vallimont has struck out at least eight in four consecutive starts, totaling 37 strikeouts in 25.0 innings over those last four outings. York sets a franchise record for wins in a season vs one opponent, improving to 20-2 against Hagerstown. Miller scored three times, increasing his league-high total to 97 on the season, tying Scott Grimes (2011) for fifth most in a season in franchise history.

Up Next: York hosts Hagerstown on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as RHP Alex Valverde (1-1, 3.54) faces righty Jonh Henriquez (3-6, 7.07). It is Wicked Wednesday with Character Appearance, Papa John's Customer Appreciation Night, Bark in the Park presented by Stateline Canine, and Winning Wednesday presented by Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







