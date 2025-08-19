Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night Presented by Gomart Is Back for 2025

(Charleston, WV) - The Charleston Dirty Birds are excited to announce Salango Law Light the Night Presented by GoMart is back for the third year! Last Holiday Season, GoMart Ballpark transformed into a Winter Wonderland with 2.5 million lights that was enjoyed by people from all over the World.

Over 123,000 people attended Light The Night including people from 46 cities in West Virginia. GoMart Ballpark hosted visitors from 42 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Japan, and Venezuela.

"The countdown for November 21st began about 9 months ago! Salango Law Light the Night is such a special opportunity for families, companies, and the entire community to take in the Holiday Spirit in an affordable and accessible way," said Andy Shea, Charleston Dirty Birds Owner and CEO. "We have shared memories here with people from Japan, throughout the entire state of West Virginia, and thousands more across the country. We are really pumped about our new layout and new experiences!"

In 2024, patrons enjoyed an enhanced experience with 2.5 million lights, carnival rides, an ice-skating rink, inflatables, pictures with Mr. Claus, local vendors, and fire pits. The Holiday attraction broke the 2023 record of single day attendance record for GoMart Ballpark. The record is now 11,263 attendees.

"We're so exited for the third annual Salango Law Light the Night," said Ben Salango. "Building on another record-breaking event last year, we're looking forward to an even bigger, more expansive celebration this year with new attractions, memorable experiences and opportunities to bring our community together."

This year, the Dirty Birds look to bring out even more attendees to Light the Night. In 2025 there will be 2.5 million lights, additional carnival rides and games, giveaways, ice bumper cars, additional unique event spaces, and much more!

Opening Night for Light the Night 2025 is November 21 with tickets going on sale today, August 19. For more information you can go to dirtybirdsbaseball.com.







