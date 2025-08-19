Stormers Teddy Bear Toss Brings in 717 Bears for Pediatric Patients at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital

The Lancaster Stormers are proud to announce the success of this year's Teddy Bear Toss Night, where fans generously threw 717 teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the field following the team's first run of the game.

All bears collected were donated to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Emergency Department, where they will bring comfort and joy to pediatric patients and young visitors.

"We are thrilled by the incredible support from our fans," said General Manager Mike Reynolds "Seeing the field covered in teddy bears was a powerful reminder of how our community comes together, not just for baseball, but to make a difference for children and families in need."

The Stormers extend a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who participated and helped make the night such a success. With the team's playoff push underway, community - focused events like the Teddy Bear Toss highlight the special bond between the Stormers and Lancaster County.

