Ugly Inning Dooms Stormers

Published on September 20, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Noah Skirrow and the Lancaster Stormers carried a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning in the North Division Series opener at WellSpan Park Saturday evening.

Then, with only one ball hit out of the infield, the York Revolution rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth to grab a 6-2 decision and a 1-0 lead in the series.

Kyle Martin doubled off Skirrow to start the inning. A wild pitch sent Martin to third, and Skirrow was lifted after hitting Ryan Higgins with a pitch. Billy Sullivan (0-1) hit Shayne Fontana to load the bases. Chris Williams drew a bases loaded walk to force the first run across the plate. Sullivan recorded one out on a strikeout of Jeffrey Wehler.

Jackson Rees became the third pitcher of the inning and, like Sullivan, hit the first batter he faced, forcing home a second run. Jaylin Davis rolled a grounder to shortstop Yeison Coca, but the defender was unable to gain his footing to make a throw. A fourth run scored on a wild pitch, and a squeeze bunt by Jeremy Arocho made it 5-2. A passed ball charged to Joe Campagna allowed a sixth run to score.

The Stormers had taken a 1-0 lead in the second on a double to left by Campagna and Alex Isola's single to center. Their second run was picked up without the benefit of a base hit. Isola walked to lead off the fifth, took second and third on a wild pitch and scored on Coca's sac fly to left.

Lancaster had an opportunity in the eighth, loading the bases on a Luis Castro double and pair of walks, but Branden Celucci struck out Quincy Hamilton on a 3-2 pitch to end the threat.

Jimmy Burnette (1-0) faced one batter in the top of the sixth to earn the win.

Noah Bremer will make the Sunday start for the Stormers against right-hander Alex Valverde. Fans may tune into the action on FloBaseball, starting at 3:55.

Subject: Yor 6, Lan 2 (box)

Game Date: 09/20/2025

Lancaster Stormers 2 AT York Revolution 6

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG York AB R H BI AVG

Mercedes, M 2B 4 0 0 0 .000 Miller, J 2B 3 0 0 0 .000

Castro, L 3B 4 0 1 0 .250 Arocho, J 3B 4 0 2 1 .500

Martin, M 1B 3 0 0 0 .000 Martin, K 1B 3 1 1 0 .333

Lucky, N CF 4 0 0 0 .000 Higgins, R LF 3 1 0 0 .000

Campagna, J C 3 1 2 0 .667 Fontana, S CF,RF 3 1 0 0 .000

Hamilton, Q LF 3 0 0 0 .000 Williams, C C 2 1 0 1 .000

Isola, A DH 3 1 1 1 .333 Wehler, J SS 4 0 1 0 .250

Watson Jr, K RF 4 0 0 0 .000 Peralta, E DH 3 1 0 1 .000

Coca, Y SS 3 0 0 1 .000 Davis, J RF 3 1 1 1 .333

Simington, CF,PH 1 0 1 0 1.000

31 2 4 2 29 6 6 4

Lancaster 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 2 4 1

York 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 x - 6 6 0

2B--Castro, L 3B (1), Campagna, J C (1), Martin, K 1B (1). RBI--Isola, A DH

(1), Coca, Y SS (1), TOTALS 2 (0), Arocho, J 3B (1), Williams, C C (1),

Peralta, E DH (1), Davis, J RF (1), TOTALS 4 (0). HP--Higgins, R LF (1),

Fontana, S CF,RF (1), Peralta, E DH (1). SF--Coca, Y SS (1). E--Skirrow, N

P (1).

LOB--Lancaster 7, York 7. DP--M. Mercedes(2B) - Y. Coca(SS) - M.

Martin(1B).

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

Skirrow, N 5.0 2 2 2 4 3 0 3.60

sullivan, b (L,0-1) 0.1 0 2 2 1 1 0 54.05

rees, j 0.1 1 2 1 0 0 0 27.03

Diehl, P 1.1 1 0 0 0 2 0 0.00

mcavene, m 1.0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0.00

8 6 6 5 5 7 0

York

Vallimont, C 5.2 3 2 2 2 7 0 3.18

Burnette, J (W,1-0) 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Mikolajchak, N 1.0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cellucci, B 1.0 1 0 0 2 1 0 0.00

Robinson, C 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0.00

9 4 2 2 4 10 0

WP--Skirrow, N (1), rees, j (1), Vallimont, C 4 (4). PB--Campagna, J.

HB--Skirrow, N (1), sullivan, b (1), rees, j (1). SO--Castro, L 2, Martin,

M 2, Lucky, N, Hamilton, Q, Isola, A, Watson Jr, K 2, Coca, Y, Miller, J,

Higgins, R 2, Fontana, S, Williams, C, Wehler, J 2. BB--Martin, M,

Campagna, J, Hamilton, Q, Isola, A, Miller, J 2, Martin, K, Williams, C 2.

BF--Skirrow, N 22 (22), sullivan, b 3 (3), rees, j 3 (3), Diehl, P 5 (5),

mcavene, m 4 (4), Vallimont, C 23 (23), Burnette, J (1), Mikolajchak, N 3

(3), Cellucci, B 6 (6), Robinson, C 3 (3). P-S--Skirrow, N 99-60, sullivan,

b 12-5, rees, j 13-9, Diehl, P 28-19, mcavene, m 11-9, Vallimont, C 105-67,

Burnette, J 1-1, Mikolajchak, N 10-6, Cellucci, B 24-11, Robinson, C 17-9.

T--3:14. A--5696







