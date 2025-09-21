Gastonia Tops Rockers in South Division Championship Opener

Published on September 20, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - The High Point Rockers dropped the opening game of the Atlantic League South Division Championship Series to the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, 6-4, on Saturday night at CaroMont Health Park.

Game two is set for a 4 p.m. start on Sunday afternoon, again at Gastonia.

An early pitcher's duel became more of a slugfest in the final innings as the Rockers tried desperately to overcome a 6-2 ninth inning deficit.

The Rockers came out on the offensive as lead-off hitter Luis Gonzalez slapped the first pitch of the game to left field for a base hit. Gastonia starter Matt Hartman then allowed a two-run homer to Evan Edwards as the Rockers took a 2-0 lead.

After Edwards' home run, Hartman settled down and retired the next 16 Rockers he faced with 11 strikeouts. He departed after six innings, having allowed two runs and two hits while striking out 12.

High Point starter Fin Del Bonta-Smith was perfect through the first four innings, striking out three. Carter Aldrete led off the bottom of the fifth with a sharp single to left for Gastonia's first baserunner of the night.

The Ghost Peppers scored five times in the sixth inning to take a 5-2 lead. Del Bonta-Smith allowed a one-out single to catcher Aaron McKeithan, which was followed by RBI doubles from Shed Long, Jr., Justin Wylie and Cole Roederer. The Rockers brought in David Hess from the bullpen and he was greeted by Aldrete who smacked a two-run homer to left to put the Peppers up 5-2.

Gastonia added a solo run in the eighth when Eric De La Rosa reached on a bunt single and eventually scored on an infield ground out by Jack Reinheimer.

Lefty Nick Horvath put the Rockers down in order in the seventh and struck out Alex Dickerson to start the eighth before yielding to Tyler Wilson who completed another shutout inning.

The Rockers, void of base runners since the first inning, sent Braxton Davidson to pinch-hit in the top of the ninth and he launched a line drive over the netting in left to pull the Rockers to within three at 6-3. Wilson was replaced by lefty Ryan Hennen who promptly gave up a single back through the box to Gonzalez. Ben Aklinski singled and Evan Edwards drew a walk to load the bases. Gastonia brought in Sam Bordner who allowed a sac fly to Luke Napleton as High Point made it a 6-4 contest. But Bordner was able to get Alex Dickerson to fly out to center to end the game and give the Ghost Peppers the Game One win.

Game two of the best-of-five series is slated for a 4 p.m. first pitch on Sunday afternoon at CaroMont Health Park. The Rockers will send righty Erich Uelmen (6-4, 3.82) to the mound to face Gastonia righty Connor Grey (1-3, 4.46).







