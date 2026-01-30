Ryan Dull, Joe Geck Return to High Point Rockers in 2026

Published on January 30, 2026

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers have announced that bench coach Ryan Dull and athletic trainer Joe Geck will be returning to the Rockers in 2026. They will join manager Jamie Keefe and pitching coach Frank Viola who signed contract extensions last year. Rockers President Pete Fisch made the announcement on Thursday.

Dull, a native of Kernersville, N.C., is a graduate of East Forsyth High School and a five-year Major League veteran, is returning for his third season as the Rockers bench coach. Dull made 171 career relief appearances in the Majors and went 8-9 with a 4.31 ERA. As a Rocker, he appeared in 112 games and set the club career record with 31 saves while earning selection to the ALPB Postseason All-Star team in 2023.

"I don't think any of us on the coaching staff have any doubt that Ryan is destined to join a Major League front office or coaching staff in the very near future," said Keefe. "I'm very happy to have him back with the Rockers and looking forward to the many contributions he has made to our team's success."

Geck, who resides in Hickory, N.C. year-round, spent 28 years in the Chicago White Sox organization, serving as the head athletic trainer at Charlotte, Birmingham, Winston-Salem, Kannapolis, Hickory and in the Gulf Coast League. He began is professional career with the Kansas City Royals in the Rookie level Gulf Coast League in 1990. Geck became the Rockers' trainer prior to the 2021 season and will be in his sixth season in High Point.

Geck is a graduate of the University of South Florida and holds membership in the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA), the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) and is licensed as an athletic trainer in North Carolina.

Since joining the Atlantic League in 2019, the Rockers' 435 wins are the most of any ALPB team over the last six seasons.

The Rockers open the 2026 campaign at Truist Point on Tuesday, April 21 against Gastonia Ghost Peppers.







