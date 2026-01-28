High Point Rockers Blood Drive Rescheduled

We are proud to partner with the American Red Cross to host an upcoming High Point Rockers Blood Drive, and we invite you to take part in this important effort.

Catalyst Club

214 Lindsay Street, High Point

Monday, February 9th

12:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Blood donations are critically needed, and your participation can make a meaningful difference for patients in our community. Donating is a simple way to help save lives.

As a thank-you, all who come to donate between January 26 and February 28, 2026, will receive a $20 e-gift card.

Schedule your appointment today by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and using Sponsor Code: Rockers.

Thank you for supporting the High Point Rockers and helping make a positive impact in our community. We hope to see you there.

Sincerely,

High Point Rockers

The American Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage as requests from hospitals exceed the available supply of blood, drawing down the blood supply by about 35% over the last month. In addition, the worst flu season in nearly 20 years may be sidelining donors, and intense winter weather may force vital blood donations to go uncollected. Please know, the shortage is especially serious for type O, A negative and B negative blood types!

Donors are urgently needed to give blood now, so patients don't face delays in lifesaving care.







