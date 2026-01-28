REV Entertainment Announces Purchase of Long Island Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - REV Entertainment, the official sports and entertainment company of the Texas Rangers, today announced the purchase of the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The acquisition of the winningest franchise in Atlantic League history - and a four-time league champion (2004, 2012, 2013, 2019) - marks a significant expansion of REV's growing team ownership portfolio.

With the addition of the Ducks, REV Entertainment now owns and operates teams across the country's top MLB Partner Leagues, including the American Association of Professional Baseball (Cleburne Railroaders and Kane County Cougars -the 2024 & 2025 League Champions), the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (Long Island Ducks), and the Frontier League (Schaumburg Boomers).

"We're proud to welcome the Long Island Ducks into the REV family," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment. "Frank Boulton has built something truly special on Long Island. Our responsibility is to honor that legacy, build upon the foundation he established, and continue delivering an affordable, family-friendly experience while positioning the Ducks for long-term success."

The Long Island Ducks have competed in the Atlantic League since 2000 and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, NY. The Ducks are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time.

The transition in ownership concludes the highly successful tenure of founding owner Frank Boulton, who will continue in an advisory role with REV Entertainment. In addition to founding the Ducks, Boulton also founded the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and served as its chairman from the league's inaugural season through January 2026, when he transitioned to Member-at-Large. Over its 27-year history, the Atlantic League has sent more than 1,450 players to MLB organizations and has drawn over 49 million fans to its 10 state-of-the-art ballparks stretching from New York to North Carolina.

"I have always viewed my ownership of the Long Island Ducks as a public trust, and any successor had to be in lockstep with that belief," said Boulton. "REV Entertainment has that commitment and is the right organization to guide the Ducks into the future and keep QuackerJack dancing on the dugout tops for many years to come. I am grateful to the fans, friends, sponsors and entire Long Island community for their support for 25 incredible seasons of Ducks baseball and am confident it will only get better as we enter the next 25!"

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING

"This is an exciting time. While we have experienced unprecedented success in our first 25 years, we honor the past by safeguarding its legacy for generations to come. In that spirit, I look forward to working with REV on continuing to provide Long Island with the cleanest, safest, most fan friendly and affordable way for people to spend their discretionary dollar. ¬Â

- Michael Pfaff, President & Chief Business Officer of the Long Island Ducks

"The Long Island Ducks have been a cornerstone franchise of the Atlantic League since their inception in 2000. They have served as a shining example of strong leadership and outstanding performance throughout their history. REV Entertainment is uniquely suited to maintain that combination of stewardship and success with their purchase of the Ducks. I am excited for the future of the Atlantic League and to see the impact that REV Entertainment brings to the Ducks with their tremendous experience and passion for the game. ¬Â

- Rick White, President of the Atlantic League







