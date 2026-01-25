High Point Rockers Blood Drive Canceled

Published on January 25, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

We were excited to partner with the American Red Cross to host the upcoming High Point Rockers Blood Drive. However, due to inclement weather, we have made the decision to cancel the scheduled blood drive.

The safety of our donors, staff, and community is our top priority. We are already working with the American Red Cross to reschedule the blood drive for a later date and will share new details as soon as they are available.

Blood donations are always critically needed, and we encourage those who are able to consider donating at another local drive in the meantime by visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

