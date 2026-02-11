High Point Rockers Announce 2026 Game Times

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers today announced that the game times for the upcoming 2026 season have been set. Rockers home games this year will start at 6:35 p.m. for all Tuesday through Saturday games while Sunday games will have a new 3:36 p.m. first pitch.

"Our fans have been pleased with our 6:35 p.m. starting times," said Rockers President Pete Fisch. "We have moved our Sunday starting times up to 3:36 as a unique way to honor our fans throughout the Triad with the 336 area code."

The Rockers are set to open the 2026 campaign at Truist Point on Tuesday, April 21 against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. The Rockers will be at home for games on Mother's Day (May 10), Father's Day (June 21) and Independence Day July 4. High Point will play 63 regular season games at Truist Point in 2026, finishing with Gastonia on Sunday, September 13. The ALPB playoffs begin on Tuesday, September 15.

The Rockers will play three midweek day games this season. The Wednesday, June 17 home game with the Lexington Legends will start at 12:05 p.m. and the Wednesday, July 15 contest against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars will also be a 12:05 p.m. start. The Rockers will host their annual Education Day with elementary students from Guilford County schools and surrounding counties invited to the game on Wednesday, September 9. The contest will start at 11:05 a.m. as the Rockers take on the Charleston Dirty Birds.

Since joining the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in 2019, the Rockers have posted more wins than any other club, with 435 victories, 79 more than the Long Island Ducks. The Rockers have reached the playoffs in four of their six seasons and have won two South Division championships. In 2025, the Rockers reached the ALPB League Championship Series.

Season tickets for the 2026 campaign are on sale now and are available at www.HighPointRockers.com or by calling the Rockers at (336) 888-1000.







