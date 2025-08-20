Blue Crabs Fall to Ghost Peppers 8-4 in Extras

Published on August 19, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs lost their series opener to the Gastonia Ghost Peppers by a final score of 8-4 after 11 innings.

The Crabs struck first in the third inning when Brett Barrera singled home Southern Maryland's first run to make it 1-0.

Gastonia answered with a pair in the fifth and seventh innings to take a 4-1 lead. Southern Maryland nabbed two back in the eighth after Pearce Howard was hit by a pitch with one out. Barrera then reached on an error by Cole Roederer in left field that allowed Howard to score to make it 4-2. The Crabs scored another on a Alejandro de Aza RBI single.

Southern Maryland tied the game in the ninth on a Jackson Loftin RBI fielder's choice following a leadoff double by Sam Dexter.

Tied 4-4 heading into extra innings, neither team scored in the tenth. The Ghost Peppers tallied four runs in the 11th to take an 8-4 lead and close out the ballgame.

Southern Maryland falls to 50-49 overall and 14-22 in the second half. The Crabs will take on the Ghost Peppers on Wednesday night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.