Stan Cliburn Steps Down as Blue Crabs Manager

Published on December 9, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and Stan Cliburn announced today that Cliburn has stepped down as manager of the team after seven seasons at the helm. Cliburn had guided the Crabs to three playoff appearances in seven years, while also securing win number 2,000 as a minor league manager while in a Blue Crabs uniform.

"Stan Cliburn has been an exceptional leader for our players and our organization. His professionalism, passion, and steady presence have made a meaningful impact on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs," said Charles Garramone, CEO of the Blue Crabs. "We thank Stan for everything he has contributed to this team, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavors."

Cliburn finished with a record of 458-447 as skipper of the Blue Crabs, and surpassed former Blue Crabs manager Butch Hobson on the all-time minor league manager wins list to become 12th all time with a win on the final day of the season at Lexington. Currently, Cliburn has 2,083 victories sitting at 12th all time. Cliburn achieved baseball immortality after securing his 2,000th career managerial win on July 27, 2024, with Maryland Governor Wes Moore in attendance at Regency Furniture Stadium. There have only been 16 minor league managers to attain 2,000 wins in history.

"He's an absolute legend, both in Southern Maryland and the Atlantic League," noted Christian Heimall. "I've been fortunate to know Stan for almost a decade and seen just how much commitment and passion he has for this game and for his players. I can't express enough how much we appreciate all he has done for the Blue Crabs and for baseball. We wish him nothing but the utmost success!"

Cliburn had two stints as Crabs Manager, first in 2015, before leaving for the 2016 and 2017 seasons with New Britian. Stan then returned to the Blue Crabs from 2019 until this past season. Under his leadership, the team made three playoff appearances, reaching one championship series. In 2022, the Blue Crabs set the ALPB first half win percentage record, going 48-18 over the first half, clinching the first half title. In 9 years managing in the Atlantic League, Cliburn ranks 5th in ALPB managerial wins, totaling 588.

Cliburn said "I want to thank the Blue Crabs Organization for my time managing the baseball team throughout my seven years. I have met many great people along the way, from the fans to the ownership, as well as front office staff and many great players! I have so many great memories of great games and amazing nights at the ballpark that I will remember forever! I will be pursuing other challenges ahead now going on 50 plus years of professional baseball, but I will always cherish my time in the Atlantic League. All the best to this great game of baseball in the years to come!"

During his time in the Atlantic League, Cliburn won two Manager of the Year Awards, one with New Britian in 2016, and one with Southern Maryland in 2021. During his tenure with Southern Maryland, Daryl Thompson won three consecutive Pitcher of the Year Awards (2019, 2021, 2022). Stan also presided over Edwin Garcia taking home Defensive Player of the Year Honors in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. Cliburn has managed the fifth most games of anyone in ALPB history.

Cliburn and his brother Stu are one of 10 sets of twins to both make it to the show In MLB History. They have also coached together after their playing days. In 2001, with Stan as the manager, and Stu as pitching coach, they helped guide the New Britian Rock Cats (MN Double-A) to an Eastern League Championship, going 87-55. Cliburn managed the likes of Hall of Famers Joe Mauer and David Ortiz, as well as Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, Michael Cuddyer, and current Long Island Ducks Manager Lew Ford.

Before managing, Cliburn was drafted by the California Angels in the 5th round (106th overall) of the 1974 MLB draft out of Forest Hill High School in Jackson, Mississippi. He spent seven seasons in the minors before making his major league debut on May 6, 1980 against the Blue Jays. Cliburn played 54 games in the major leagues and 1,004 in his 15-year professional career. He then began his managing career began in 1988 with the Watertown Pirates in Low-A. He has managed Single-A through Triple-A along with spending seven seasons in Southern Maryland.

The Blue Crabs have already begun their search for their next manager.







Atlantic League Stories from December 9, 2025

Stan Cliburn Steps Down as Blue Crabs Manager - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.