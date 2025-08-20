Offseason Events Announced

Published on August 19, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







As season two comes to a close, we'll take a look ahead at some of our favorite offseason events!

OFFSEASON / NONGAMEDAY THIRSTY THURSDAYS

August 21, September 4, 18 & 25

5-9 pm at the right field Meinelschmidt bar

Live music from 6-8 pm

Thirsty Thursday deals and food options available

BOXTOBERFEST ; presented by Antietam Broadband and Visit Hagerstown

Saturday, October 18th (12-5 pm)

12-5 pm - enjoy craft beer from local vendors, food options, live music and more, as Meritus Park's Craft Beer Festival returns for year two. Tickets are now available on our ticketing site.

STRYKER'S SPOOKTACULAR; presented by Live 96.7 and Service Master Cleaners

Sunday, October 26th (12-2 pm)

FREE ADMISSION kids trick-or-treat event on the field

DIAMONDFEST; presented by The Brick House Tavern and Morgan Hall

A celebration of the holidays at Meritus Park; 5:30-9pm on Fridays - Sundays from November 21st - December 21st

Learn more at diamondfesthagerstown.com







