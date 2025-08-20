Offseason Events Announced
Published on August 19, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
As season two comes to a close, we'll take a look ahead at some of our favorite offseason events!
OFFSEASON / NONGAMEDAY THIRSTY THURSDAYS
August 21, September 4, 18 & 25
5-9 pm at the right field Meinelschmidt bar
Live music from 6-8 pm
Thirsty Thursday deals and food options available
BOXTOBERFEST ; presented by Antietam Broadband and Visit Hagerstown
Saturday, October 18th (12-5 pm)
12-5 pm - enjoy craft beer from local vendors, food options, live music and more, as Meritus Park's Craft Beer Festival returns for year two. Tickets are now available on our ticketing site.
STRYKER'S SPOOKTACULAR; presented by Live 96.7 and Service Master Cleaners
Sunday, October 26th (12-2 pm)
FREE ADMISSION kids trick-or-treat event on the field
DIAMONDFEST; presented by The Brick House Tavern and Morgan Hall
A celebration of the holidays at Meritus Park; 5:30-9pm on Fridays - Sundays from November 21st - December 21st
Learn more at diamondfesthagerstown.com
Atlantic League Stories from August 19, 2025
- Stormers Streak Snapped - Lancaster Stormers
- Blue Crabs Fall to Ghost Peppers 8-4 in Extras - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
- Vallimont, McNeely Power Revs to Victory in Return Home - York Revolution
- Cody Crushes One to Give Ducks Series-Opening Win - Long Island Ducks
- Rockers Pull away from Lexington - High Point Rockers
- Offseason Events Announced - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
- Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night Presented by Gomart Is Back for 2025 - Charleston Dirty Birds
- Stormers Teddy Bear Toss Brings in 717 Bears for Pediatric Patients at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital - Lancaster Stormers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hagerstown Flying Boxcars Stories
- Offseason Events Announced
- Flying Boxcars, The Brick House Tavern, Team Up to Bring DiamondFest to Meritus Park
- Boxcars Take Series to Open Second Half
- Game Postponed
- Kickham Named ALPB Pitcher of the Month