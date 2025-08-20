Cody Crushes One to Give Ducks Series-Opening Win

Published on August 19, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 4-3 on Tuesday night in the opening game of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

The Ducks struck first in the opening inning on a two-run double to left-center field by Ivan Castillo. River Town pushed Long Island's lead to three in the third with a solo home run to right off Stormers starter Matt Swarmer.

It stayed that way until the sixth when Mason Martin's two-out, three-run homer to right off Ducks starter Juan Hillman tied the game at three. However, Cody Thomas put the Flock back in front for good in the ninth with a leadoff solo homer to right.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Hillman tossed five and two-thirds innings of three-run ball, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out three. Swarmer lasted three innings, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Ramon Santos (3-0) picked up the win after tossing a scoreless eighth inning, striking out the side while working around a leadoff walk. Scott Engler (5-2) took the loss, conceding the go-ahead run in the ninth. Michael Reed earned his fifth save with a scoreless ninth, walking one and striking out one.

Town led the Ducks offense with two hits, an RBI and two runs. Aaron Antonini added a pair of doubles, while Troy Viola collected two singles.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their three-game set on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Jonah Dipoto (3-4, 3.76) takes the mound for the Ducks against Stormers Noah Skirrow (12-3, 4.08).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 26, to begin a six-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 719 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







