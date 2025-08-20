Rockers Pull away from Lexington

Published on August 19, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers broke up a 2-2 game with three runs in the sixth inning to take the first game of the series from the Lexington Legends 5-3 on Tuesday night at Truist Point. Alex Dickerson hit an RBI double and Luke Napleton crushed a two-run homer to lead the sixth inning outburst.

With the win, the Rockers improve to 61-39 overall and 20-17 in the second half. Lexington fell to 51-48 and 20-16.

The Rockers took a 2-0 lead in the third when Aidan Brewer and D.J. Burt each singled and scored on sacrifice flies from Luis Gonzalez and Ben Aklinski.

Lexington knotted the game with solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Jerry Huntzinger hit a sac fly to score Pedro Gonzalez and Curtis Terry provided an RBI single to make it a 2-2 game.

High Point's sixth inning started with Ben Aklinski drawing a lead-off walk from reliever Simon Gregersen (L, 0-1). Aklinski scored on a double to right-center from Dickerson. One batter later, Napleton unloaded his fifth homer to stake the Rockers to a 5-2 advantage.

Gabe Klobosits (W, 2-0) threw three innings of two-hit relief and struck out two to earn the win. Cam Cotter tossed a shutout eighth inning and Kyle Halbohn (S 5) earned the save despite allowing a run in the ninth.

Napleton and Brewer each finished with a pair of hits for the Rockers while Lexington received two-hit efforts from Brady Whalen and Jerry Huntzinger.

Game two of the six-game series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Wednesday at Truist Point. The Rockers will send lefty Jonah Scolaro (7-4, 5.30) to the mound to face Lexington lefty Patrick Wicklander (10-6, 5.78). Rockers fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: The Rockers activated OF Luis Gonzalez, INF Braxton Davidson and RHP Fin Del Bonta-Smith from the inactive list prior to Tuesday's game. .. Rockers have stolen 28 consecutive bases without being caught.







Atlantic League Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.