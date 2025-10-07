High Point Rockers Earn All-Defensive Team Honors

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers outfielders Ben Aklinski and Luis Gonzalez on Tuesday were named to the Drake All-Defensive Team by Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Voting was conducted among the league's managers.

The team honors the best defensive players in the ALPB.

Aklinski was High Point's starter in center field in 79 games and in left field in 35 games. He posted a .992 fielding percentage with just two errors in 263 total chances. Aklinski was known throughout his four years in High Point as a master at the diving catch while also making numerous catches in which he went above the outfield wall to rob opponents of home runs.

Gonzalez, a former Major League outfielder with the San Francisco Giants, owned right field at Truist Point this season. He committed just one error on 115 total chances for a .996 fielding percentage while becoming a master at catching foul balls in the right field corner.

As a team, the Rockers led the Atlantic League with a .983 fielding percentage, the highest in club history.

Aklinski is the only repeat member of the Drake All-Defensive Team, having also earned the honor in 2024 with the Rockers.







