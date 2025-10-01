Pair of York Homers Put Rockers in a Hole

Published on September 30, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The York Revolution used a second inning solo homer from Jaylin Davis and a two-run blast from Shayne Fontana to down the High Point Rockers 5-2 on Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 2,284 at Truist Point in Game 3 of the Atlantic League Championship Series.

York starter Mike Kickham (W, 1-0) went 6.1 innings and held the Rockers to two runs on four hits in earning his first win of the post season.

The win gives the Revolution a 2-1 series lead in the best-of-five League Championship Series. York can clinch its fifth all-time ALPB Championship with a win in Game 4 of the LCS at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Truist Point.

The Revs grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on a solo homer to left by Davis. The lead grew to 3-0 in the fourth when left fielder Caleb McNeely singled and scored on a two-run homer by Fontana.

High Point starter Ben Wereski left after the fourth, having allowed three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out eight.

Jalen Miller doubled to lead-off the fifth inning off Rockers reliever Scott Rouse. Miller moved to third on a grounder to second by Jeremy Arocho and scored on a sac fly to center from Kyle Martin to put York up 4-0.

The Rockers mounted a comeback in the eighth with a pair of runs on solo homers from Alex Dickerson and D.J. Burt, cutting the deficit to 4-2,

Kickhame went 6.1 innings, allowed four hits and two runs with two walks and four strikeouts.

The Revs added an insurance run in the ninth when Chris Williams walked and scored from first on a double by Miller.

York relievers Nick Mikolajchak, Jimmy Burnette and Cam Robinson (S) kept the Rockers hitless through the final 2.2 innings.

Miller, McNeeley and Davis each had a pair of hits for York. High Point was held to just four hits on the night.

Game 4 of the best-of-five series will take place on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Truist Point. Tickets for Games 4 and 5 are on sale now at www.HighPointRockers.com and at the Truist Point Box Office. The Rockers will send right hander Fin Del Bonta-Smith to the mound try and get the Rockers to Thursday's Game 5.

All Rockers and ALPB LCS games are available on FLOBASEBALL.TV and Rockers audio on the MixLR app.







