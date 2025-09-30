Rockers Host ALPB LCS Game 3 Tonight at 7 PM

Published on September 30, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

The High Point Rockers host Game 3 of the ALPB League Championship series tonight at 7 pm at Truist Point against defending league champion York Revolution.

The best-of-five series is tied at one game apiece.

There will also be a Game 4 on Wednesday at 7 pm at Truist Point as well and, if necessary, Game 5 is Thursday at 7 pm at Truist Point.

All Rockers games are streamed live on FLOBASEBALL.TV and the audio is available on the MixLR app.







