Guilford County Products Playing at Truist Point this Week in ALPB Championship Series

Three Guilford County products will be playing at Truist Point this week in the Atlantic League's League Championship Series between the High Point Rockers and the York Revolution. The best-of-five series is tied 1-1 with Games 3, 4 and 5 slated for Truist Point Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights at 7 pm.

The three include High Point RHP Cam Cotter (Northern Guilford HS/NC State), Rockers 1B Evan Edwards (Southern Guilford HS/NC State) and York RF Jaylin Davis (Northeast Guilford HS/Appalachian State).

Cotter, a reliever for the Rockers, leads the bullpen with five innings pitched and just one hit allowed.

Edwards, High Point's starting first baseman, is hitting .333 in the postseason and has three two-run homers for High Point. His 10 RBI are the most of any Rocker.

Davis, who reached the Major Leagues with San Francisco and Boston, is York's starting right fielder, is hitting .273 in the postseason with a home run and three RBI.

First pitch in tonight's Game 3 is 7 pm at Truist Point. All games will be streamed live on FLOBASEBALL.TV and the Rockers audio is also available on the MixLR app.







