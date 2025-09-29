Rockers' Bats Topple York, Even Championship Series 1-1

YORK, Pa. - The High Point Rockers collected 15 hits and evened the Atlantic League Championship Series at 1-1 with a 9-3 win over the York Revolution on Sunday at WellSpan Park.

With the series now tied at 1-1, the action will shift to Truist Point in High Point, N.C. for Games 3, 4, and 5. Game 3 is set for a 7:00 p.m. start on Tuesday.

After being one-hit by York on Saturday night, the Rockers had at least one base hit in all nine innings on Sunday, led by second baseman D.J. Burt who had four hits and three RBI.

Evan Edwards staked the Rockers to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-run homer off York starter Alex Valverde. Ben Aklinski had drawn a two-out walk from Valverde before Edwards hit his third postseason homer out to right.

York retaliated with a pair of runs in the second inning to tie the game at 2-2. High Point starter Josh Hendrickson walked Shayne Fontana to start the second, just the first walk issued by Hendrickson in the postseason. Jaylin Davis doubled to bring home Fontana and make it a 2-1 Rockers lead. A walk to Jeffrey Wehler and a soft single from Brandon Lewis loaded the bases for Miller. The York second baseman hit a swinging bunt which was fielded by High Point catcher Luke Napleton whose only play was to first as Davis scored to tie the game at 2-2.

York took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth. Kyle Martin singled to right and the Rockers brought in David Hess (W, 1-0) from the bullpen. Caleb McNeely greeted Hess with a line drive that kicked chalk on the left field line then rattled around in the corner, giving McNeely a double and allowing Martin to score from first.

The Rockers responded when Luke Napleton hit a solo blast over the wall in left field off reliever Nick Bennett (L, 0-1) to tie the game at 3-3. After a follow-up double from Braxton Davidson, Josh Mollerus was summoned from the Revs pen and after striking out Aidan Lewis, allowed Luis Gonzalez to line a sharp single to right to plate Davidson and put the Rockers back in front 4-3.

High Point rallied for four more runs in the seventh. Against reliever Nick Mickolajchak, Aklinski coaxed a full count walk and then stole second base. After Edwards popped out to short, York opted to intentionally walk Alex Dickerson after Aklnski moved to third on a wild pitch. Braxton Davidson then lined a single to right, scoring Aklinski and moving Dickerson to third. Mikolajchak walked Aidan Brewer to load the bases before D.J. Burt hit a fly ball to left that scraped the wall for a long three-run single.

Dickerson picked up another RBI in the eighth when he singled to score Aklinski from second for a 9-3 lead.

The game was halted for 1:43 when a power outage hit the area around WellSpan Park. The lights went out at 7:00 p.m. and the game resumed at 8:43.

Burt finished the night with a game-high four hits and three RBI while Edwards had three hits and Aklinski scored three runs. York's Miller and McNeely each had two hits.

Game 3 of the best-of-five series will take place on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. at Truist Point. Tickets for Games 3, 4 and 5 are on sale now at www.HighPointRockers.com and at the Truist Point Box Office. The Rockers will send lefty Ben Wereski to the mound to face York lefty Mike Kickham.

All Rockers and ALPB LCS games are available on FLOBASEBALL.TV and Rockers audio on the MixLR app.

NOTES: York suffered its first loss in the LCS since dropping a 1-0 decision at Long Island in the opening game of the 2011 LCS on Sept. 28, 2011. .. The Revs had never lost a home game in the LCS until today, ending a streak of seven straight wins. .. York is now 13-2 all-time in LCS games. .. Likewise, it was High Point's first-ever LCS victory. .. After being one-hit on Saturday, the Rockers had a hit in every inning and finished the night with 15.







