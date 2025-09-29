Rockers Even Championship Series with Game Two Victory

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution dropped Game 2 of the Atlantic League Championship Series, 9-3 to the High Point Rockers on Sunday evening at WellSpan Park, closing out the home schedule for the 2025 season. With the series tied 1-1, the Revs will aim to secure a pair of road victories as the best-of-five showdown shifts to High Point for the remainder.

High Point jumped ahead in the top of the first inning as Ben Aklinski worked a two-out walk to get Evan Edwards to the plate. The Rockers cleanup man lined a two-run homer to right, slashing the Revs' 15-inning scoreless streak as the visitors led 2-0 right away.

York answered an inning later as Shayne Fontana got things going with a leadoff walk and a stolen base. With one out, Jaylin Davis rocketed an RBI double to the alley in left center knifing the deficit to 2-1. Jeffrey Wehler kept things moving with a walk and Brandon Lewis reached on an infield single to load the bases. Jalen Miller came up with the game-tying RBI on a swinging bunt in front of the plate as the Revs drew even at 3-3.

Revs starter Alex Valverde wiggled out of a third inning jam after a leadoff walk and a single, striking out two batters to keep the game tied.

Nick Bennett took over in relief with two aboard and one out in the fourth and retired Luis Gonzalez on an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play, before rolling another double play grounder in the fifth as the score remained deadlocked at 2-2.

The Revs took a brief lead in the bottom of the fifth as Kyle Martin kept the inning alive with a two-out single to right chasing starter Josh Hendrickson, and Caleb McNeely greeted reliever David Hess with an RBI double down the left field line to propel the Revs in front, 3-2.

The lead was fleeting as Luke Napleton crushed a game-tying solo homer to left to lead off the sixth. Braxton Davidson followed with a double to right center, beating Bennett in the lefty-lefty matchup. Right hander Josh Mollerus took over to record the first two outs, but Gonzalez came through with a go-ahead RBI single to right center as High Point grabbed the lead back at 4-3.

The Rockers rallied for four against Nick Mikolajchak in the seventh to take a commanding 8-3 lead. Davidson's RBI single to right provided insurance, and a three-run single high off the Arch Nemesis by DJ Burt cleared the bases.

Alex Dickerson added a bloop RBI single to left in the top of the eighth to provide the final margin.

Notes: The game was delayed one hour and 43 minutes in the top of the eighth due to a transformer explosion in downtown York that knocked out power throughout the city including at WellSpan Park. York's bullpen allowed its first runs in the sixth after 12.1 scoreless frames to begin the postseason; York had outscored its opponents 15-0 from the sixth inning-on prior to Sunday. The Revs suffered from an uncharacteristic 10 walks, five of which scored, and allowed leadoff baserunners in each of the final seven innings. Bennett had not appeared in a game in seven days, Mikolajchak in eight days, Ian Churchill (eighth inning) in seven days, and Alex Bustamante (eighth and ninth inning) in 10 days. High Point claims its first ever Championship Series game victory as they had previously been 0-4. York falls to 13-2 all-time in Championship Series games, suffering their first loss since the 2011 opener snapping a 10-game winning streak. It was their first ever loss in a Championship Series game at home (7-1). The Revs are 10-2 in the postseason under skipper Rick Forney over the last two years as their eight-game playoff winning streak is halted. York has fallen behind by multiple runs with the opposition scoring first in four of five postseason games this September; they are now 3-1 in those four games as Sunday marked the first time they had not completed a comeback. Including the postseason, the Revs finish the year with a 38-29 record at WellSpan Park. Including Sunday's crowd of 3,946 fans, the Revs welcomed an average of 4,322 fans to 10 home games in September. York, the league's best road team at 39-24, went 12-7 in three-game road series this season, winning four of their final five road series; the Revs need to win two of a possible three games at High Point this week to claim their fifth Atlantic League championship.

