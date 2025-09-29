High Point Rockers Game Delayed by Power Outage

Published on September 28, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







In Game 2 of the Atlantic League Championship Series, the High Point Rockers lead the York Revolution 9-3 in the top of the eighth inning.

At 7 pm, York's WellSpan Park went dark due to a blown transformer somewhere in the vicinity but outside of the ballpark. The game is in a delay. All attempts will be made to finish tonight but the game may have to be suspended until Monday.

The Rockers built their lead on a two-run homer from Evan Edwards, a solo shot from Luke Napleton, and a three-run single from D.J. Burt.

High Point is batting in the top of the eighth with two outs and a runner at third.







Atlantic League Stories from September 28, 2025

High Point Rockers Game Delayed by Power Outage - High Point Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.