Arocho's Walk-Off Knock Caps Comeback in Game Two Classic

Published on September 21, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution scored twice in the eighth and two more in the ninth to pull off a thrilling come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Lancaster Stormers on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park. Caleb McNeely's eighth inning two-run double brought the Revs within a run before Jaylin Davis led off the ninth with a game-tying homer. Jeremy Arocho polished it off with a walk-off single to left as the Revs have built a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five North Division Series.

Having been shutout into the sixth in a comeback win the night before, the Revs were held scoreless into the eighth inning in Sunday's tilt, trailing the entire game until Davis' heroic homer brought the score even in the ninth inning.

Lancaster led right away as Melvin Mercedes connected on a game-opening leadoff homer to left center in the top of the first and Mason Martin cranked a solo homer to right later in the inning as the Revs faced an immediate 2-0 deficit.

York starter Alex Valverde retired seven in-a-row until a leadoff single by Joe Campagna in the fourth. It was no trouble for Valverde who retired Nick Lucky on a strikeout, throw-out double play. The Revs righty finished the inning with his own pickoff of Quincy Hamilton who had reached first on an error.

Alex Isola socked the Stormers' third solo homer to deep left in the top of the fifth as the margin widened to 3-0.

Valverde allowed three runs in five innings, striking out six without a walk.

York's bullpen turned in a nearly perfect effort, coming up huge for a second straight game. Nick Bennett retired all four that he faced, taking care of the sixth inning and the first out of the seventh. Josh Mollerus struck out two and stranded a two-out walk to finish the seventh before Jimmy Burnette retired the top of the lineup in order in the eighth. Ian Churchill (1-0) struck out two in a dominant ninth to earn the victory.

The Revs were unable to solve Lancaster starter Noah Bremer who took a three-hitter into the seventh. Bremer struck out 11 and walked none in 6.1 innings and was lifted after allowing one-out singles to Shayne Fontana and Ryan Higgins in the seventh. Phil Diehl hit pinch-hitter Brandon Lewis with a pitch to load the bases. Chris Williams appeared to have York on the board with a deep sac fly, but time had been called prior to the pitch due to a ball that came loose from the Lancaster bullpen. Diehl rebounded to strike out Williams and induce an inning-ending flyout to leave the bases loaded as the shutout remained intact, but the Revs' comeback began to take shape an inning later.

Facing righty Scott Engler who had allowed just three earned runs since July 4, Jalen Miller went the other way for a leadoff single to start the eighth and Arocho banged an infield single off Engler's leg. Two batters later, McNeely drove a two-run double to the gap in deep right center as the Revs were within 3-2, causing the Sunday crowd of nearly 4,000 to erupt. Engler escaped with a pair of groundouts, but the Revs had set the stage to complete the comeback in their final at-bat.

Facing closer Ryley Gilliam, Davis drilled an opposite field homer to right leading off the ninth inning, stunning the Stormers whose lead was gone as the Revs tied the game at 3-3. With two outs, Miller smashed a single to left and stole second to put the winning run in scoring position. Arocho battled Gilliam to a full count before serving the game-winning single into left, sending Miller flying around third with the winning run while cementing his place in Revs history with their fifth postseason walk-off victory all-time. The last at-bat heroics ignited a wild celebration on the field as Arocho's teammates chased him all the way into left field, celebrating a 2-0 lead that the Revs will take to Lancaster on Tuesday night for Game Three.

Notes: York's bullpen worked four no-hit innings and has worked 7.1 scoreless innings with just one hit allowed through the first two games of the series. Arocho joins Bryant Nelson (2011), Johan Limonta (2014), Telvin Nash (2017), and Jacob Rhinesmith (2024) as Revs to provide walk-off RBI in a postseason victory. It was the 50th postseason game in franchise history as the Revs improve to 29-21 all-time and 8-1 the past two years. It was their 25th home playoff game all-time (16-9). The Revs are now 8-6 against the Stormers all-time in postseason play, 5-1 the past two years. Including postseason play, the Revs are 46-20 against the Stormers since 2023. The Revs have come from behind in each of their last three playoff victories and have come back from deficits in the ninth inning in two of those three including last year's championship clincher. It is the Revs' fourth win all-time in the playoffs when trailing after eight innings, something they managed just once during this year's regular season despite 37 total comeback victories.

Up Next: The Revs visit the Stormers in Game Three on Tuesday evening at Penn Medicine Park, needing one win to return to the Atlantic League Championship Series for the second straight year. Lefty Mike Kickham (11-8, 4.38) faces Lancaster's Brock Bell (0-0, 5.27) with first pitch at 6:45pm. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25pm.







