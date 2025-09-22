Stormers Pushed to Elimination's Brink

Published on September 21, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

For the second straight game, Lancaster's starting pitcher gave a great effort. For the second straight game, their efforts were not rewarded.

York rallied for four runs in the final two innings to overturn a Lancaster lead, en route to stunning 4-3 victory in Game Two of the North Division Championship Series late Sunday afternoon.

The Revolution will take a 2-0 series lead into Penn Medicine Park. Lancaster will have to stave off elimination three straight nights to advance to the finals.

Trailing, 3-0, entering the eighth, the Revolution picked up back-to-back singles by Jalen Miller and Jeremy Arocho to open the inning. Scott Engler struck out Kyle Martin, but Caleb McNeely followed with a two-run double to the gap in right center. Engler retired the next two hitters on ground balls, sending the game to the ninth inning with the Stormers up by one.

Ryley Gilliam (0-1) was reached for an opposite field homer by pinch hitter Jaylin Davis to start the inning. The right-hander retired the next two batters before Miller slapped a single off Luis Castro's glove at third. Miller stole second. Jeremy Arocho battled to a 3-2 count before dumping a soft single into shallow left, easily scoring Miller.

Lancaster had struck for three solo homers early in the game. Melvin Mercedes connected for a homer to left center to open the ballgame. Two batters later, Mason Martin hit a bomb to right for a quick, 2-0 jump.

Alex Isola stretched the edge to 3-0 with a towering blast over the left field wall in the fifth. Yeison Coca followed with an infield single. That would be the last Lancaster hit of the game.

The turnaround wasted a stellar effort by Noah Bremer. The Lancaster starter yielded only five hits, all singles in 6 1/3 innings. He walked none and struck out 11.

Ian Churchill (1-0) pitched a perfect ninth to earn the win.

Game Three will be played at Penn Medicine Park on Tuesday. Fans not in attendance may follow the action on FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: York is 46-20 (regular and post-season) against the Stormers under Rick Forney...Lancaster's starters have thrown shutout baseball for the first five innings in both games...Bremer has thrown quality start in both playoff appearances over the last two years, but has gotten neither win...Lancaster has been held to nine hits in the series...There was one walk and 26 strikeouts in the Sunday game.







