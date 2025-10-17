Boos and Brews at Penn Medicine Park
Lancaster, PA -- Penn Medicine Park will transform into a festive destination this fall as it hosts Boos & Brews, a Halloween-themed craft beer festival presented by Hammond's Pretzels. The 21+ event will take place on October 25th, featuring more than 30 breweries and seasonal activities.
Attendees can enjoy beer sampling, "scary" music, a costume contest, and concessions.
A highlight of the evening will be Adult Trick-or-Treating, where participants sample a wide selection of craft beers from local and regional breweries.
Ticket options include:
- Designated Driver: $10
- Entry only, no alcohol service -¢
General Admission: $30
- Includes beer sampling, a souvenir sampling glass, and Hammond's Pretzels
- VIP Admission: $40
- Includes early access at 5:00 PM, beer sampling, a souvenir sampling glass, and Hammond's Pretzels
Event Details:
Date: October 25th
Location: Penn Medicine Park, Lancaster, PA
VIP Entry: 5:00 PM | General Admission Entry: 6:00 PM
Must be 21+ to attend |
Dogs not permitted
For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit https://pennmedicinepark.com/events/boos-and-brews/ About Penn Medicine Park Penn Medicine Park is a premier entertainment venue in Lancaster, PA, hosting a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, sports events, and community gatherings. With a capacity of over 8,000, the ballpark offers a vibrant atmosphere and top-notch facilities for attendees of all ages. For information on upcoming events visit PennMedicinePark.com
