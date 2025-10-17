Boos and Brews at Penn Medicine Park
AtL Lancaster Stormers

Published on October 17, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Lancaster Stormers News Release


Lancaster, PA -- Penn Medicine Park will transform into a festive destination this fall as it hosts Boos & Brews, a Halloween-themed craft beer festival presented by Hammond's Pretzels. The 21+ event will take place on October 25th, featuring more than 30 breweries and seasonal activities.

Attendees can enjoy beer sampling, "scary" music, a costume contest, and concessions.

A highlight of the evening will be Adult Trick-or-Treating, where participants sample a wide selection of craft beers from local and regional breweries.

Ticket options include:

- Designated Driver: $10

- Entry only, no alcohol service -¢

General Admission: $30

- Includes beer sampling, a souvenir sampling glass, and Hammond's Pretzels

- VIP Admission: $40

- Includes early access at 5:00 PM, beer sampling, a souvenir sampling glass, and Hammond's Pretzels

Event Details:

Date: October 25th

Location: Penn Medicine Park, Lancaster, PA

VIP Entry: 5:00 PM | General Admission Entry: 6:00 PM

Must be 21+ to attend |

Dogs not permitted

For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit https://pennmedicinepark.com/events/boos-and-brews/ About Penn Medicine Park Penn Medicine Park is a premier entertainment venue in Lancaster, PA, hosting a variety of events throughout the year, including concerts, sports events, and community gatherings. With a capacity of over 8,000, the ballpark offers a vibrant atmosphere and top-notch facilities for attendees of all ages. For information on upcoming events visit PennMedicinePark.com

