Prospector Baseball Group Launches, Announces Pending Acquisition of Lancaster Stormers as Inaugural Club

Published on October 30, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

LANCASTER, Pa. - Prospector Baseball Group ("PBG"), a new platform building a modern, community-driven Minor League Baseball collective, today announced its launch and the pending acquisition of its first club: the Lancaster Stormers, an MLB Partner League team in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Founded by veteran sports executive John Abbamondi and technology investor and entrepreneur Ben Boyer, PBG is building a next-generation, community-first Minor League Baseball platform that is grounded in deep operating expertise, long-term stewardship, and a commitment to empowering local leadership. By combining modern technology with strategic support and shared best practices, PBG will enable each club's management team to operate with greater efficiency and creativity-strengthening operations, elevating the fan experience, and creating enduring value across the hometown teams that define America's pastime.

"We're thrilled to officially launch Prospector Baseball Group and to partner with a club as successful as the Lancaster Stormers," said John Abbamondi, Co-Founder and CEO of Prospector Baseball Group. "The Stormers' leadership team and ownership group have built something truly remarkable, and we take immense pride in the opportunity to maintain and build on their deep commitment to Lancaster County and the Central Pennsylvania community."

Founded in 2005 and based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, the Stormers are four-time Atlantic League Champions, with back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023. The team plays at Penn Medicine Park, a three-time Ballpark Digest MLB Partner League Ballpark of the Year winner in Lancaster's Northwest Corridor. PBG plans to assume control of the organization from the previous ownership group - Bob Zuckerman, Steve Zuckerman, Ian Ruzow, and Rob Liss - who have been affiliated with the club since 2005 and became sole owners of the team in October 2013. Closing of the acquisition is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and applicable approvals.

"As investors in the Stormers since 2005, it has been an incredible journey," said Rob Liss. "The stadium and the Stormers have become an institution in Lancaster County, a feat made possible by the dedication of the Stormers team both on and off the field. Under the leadership of Mike Reynolds, we are now proudly passing the baton to Prospector Baseball, who I am confident will propel the team to new heights. I am excited to see what happens next."

Under the new ownership, the Stormers will continue to focus on community engagement, maintaining Penn Medicine Park as an active community hub, and pursuing competitive excellence by providing the resources needed to attract and develop top on-field talent. PBG remains committed to offering a best-in-class fan experience, ensuring that every visit to the ballpark, whether for a Stormers game or a community event, creates lasting memories.

Prospector Baseball Group was advised by the market-leading sports team at global law firm Hogan Lovells. The Lancaster Stormers were advised by Brubaker Connaughton Goss & Lucarelli, and The Sports Advisory Group served as their exclusive financial advisor.

About Prospector Baseball Group

Prospector Baseball Group (PBG) is an operator-led platform creating the most advanced and community-connected family of Minor League Baseball clubs in the U.S. Combining deep operational expertise, long-term stewardship, and cutting-edge technology, PBG empowers local leadership to strengthen club operations, enhance the fan experience, and create lasting value. PBG's model unifies locally-cherished clubs under a collaborative, modern system that elevates every element of the game while emphasizing what makes each team uniquely beloved by its fans. For more information, visit www.prospectorbaseball.com.

About the Lancaster Stormers Founded in 2005, the Lancaster Stormers are a professional baseball team and a proud member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The team has become a cornerstone of the Lancaster community, known for its on-field success and dedication to local engagement through family-friendly entertainment and community partnerships.







