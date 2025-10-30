Brady Salisbury Promoted to President of Gastonia Ghost Peppers

Gastonia, NC - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers are proud to announce the promotion of Brady Salisbury from General Manager to Team President. This promotion recognizes Brady's hard work, dedication, and the success he has helped bring to the team and organization.

Since joining the Ghost Peppers, Brady has been instrumental in leading the team to new heights, fostering strong community engagement, and driving operational excellence. Under his leadership, the Ghost Peppers have achieved success both on and off the field, solidifying their place as a competitive and respected team in the league.

"Brady's dedication and leadership have been pivotal to our organization's growth and success," said Zawyer CEO, Andy Kaufmann. "We are thrilled to see him step into the role of Team President, where we know he will continue to elevate the team and the community."

Brady Salisbury expressed his excitement about the new role, saying, "I am honored to take on the role of Team President and to continue working alongside our talented team, dedicated staff, and passionate fans. Together, we will build on our success and keep pushing the Ghost Peppers to new heights."

Brady Salisbury's promotion is effective immediately.







