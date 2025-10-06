Ghost Peppers Recipient of Two ALPB League Awards
Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release
GASTONIA, NC - The Gastonia Ghost Peppers are proud to announce that General Manager Brady Salisbury is the recipient of the Atlantic League's (ALPB) Executive of the Year Award, while team mascot "Peppy" has been named Atlantic League Mascot of the Year.
Salisbury is in his second year as General Manager of the Ghost Peppers and has helped lead the team to back-to-back playoff appearances, including a league championship series appearance in 2024. After a slow start to the 2025 season, the Ghost Peppers were the hottest team in the second of the season, finishing first and earning a playoff spot. From 2021-2023, Salisbury also served as assistant GM of the Gastonia Honey Hunters. Prior to his time in Gastonia, Salisbury was Head Coach of Jackson City Independent Baseball.
"Peppy" receives the league's top mascot honor in his first season. Peppy is a large, red ghost pepper who wears enormous shoes. The spiciest mascot in baseball quickly drew local and national attention on social media upon his introduction. Peppy stands out in any crowd and fans flock to him at games for photos. Despite his unique look, Peppy is very kind at heart, and is a perfect representative of the team.
For more information about the Ghost Peppers, visit www.ghostpeppersbaseball.com/
