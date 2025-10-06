Meritus Park Named ALPB Ballpark of the Year

Published on October 6, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







HAGERSTOWN, MD - Meritus Park Earns ALPB Honor

The Atlantic League has announced that the Flying Boxcars are recipients of the 2025 Ballpark of the Year award. The Atlantic League post season awards are voted on by all members of the league and are awarded to the team that shows consistency and excellence in each category.

The ballpark of the year award is awarded to the ALPB venue exemplifying the values of customer service, cleanliness, and overall hospitality and ambience.

It is the second consecutive season that Hagerstown's ballpark has earned the honor, since the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars teamed up with Meritus Health to open Meritus Park in 2024. Meritus Park continues to operate at a high standard, improving upon its stellar inaugural year, and sets a model standard for Minor League Baseball.

In 2025, additions to the ballpark included adding a grab and go concessions station, a 'Hagerstown Baseball Hall of Fame', and a tribute to Willie Mays.

Meritus Park is utilized year-round, and continues to add key events to the offseason schedule. This includes the first ever DiamondFest, presented by the Brick Tavern of Hagerstown, slated to bring a winter festival to Downtown Hagerstown in November and December of 2025. Other events hosted this year include collegiate games, charity events and youth baseball tournaments.

The park boasts a 360 degree concourse and two outfield bar areas that make it perfect for baseball and non-baseball events. There is no bad seat in the house, as you will always find yourself close to the action and amenities.

The park also features state of the art electronic equipment, a Daktronics video board and a fan favorite light up model of a Flying Boxcar in right field while drawing attention to Meritus Health community healthcare and wellness services.







Atlantic League Stories from October 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.