Revolution Earns Back-To-Back Atlantic League Honors

Published on October 6, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has announced that the York Revolution has earned the league's Ray Cipperly Award for Grounds Operations Excellence. Named in honor of longtime Somerset Patriots Head Groundskeeper Ray Cipperly, who passed away in 2015, the award is voted on by league members and recognizes the club that consistently provides a superior playing environment.

Credit for this honor goes to Director of Grounds and Field Operations Chris Carbaugh, who supervised the installation of a new Kentucky bluegrass playing surface for the 2024 season, completed by Hummer Turfgrass Systems, Inc., of Manheim, Pa.

Throughout the season, Carbaugh worked closely with managers, umpires, and players to gather feedback and enhance playability. Despite an unseasonably rainy start to the 2025 season, York successfully completed all 63 scheduled home games - a feat made possible through exceptional field maintenance and a record number of tarp deployments.

Supporting Carbaugh in the team's award-winning efforts were Assistant Groundskeeper Colin Smith and Grounds Intern Cody Wise.

The Ray Cipperly Award was previously presented to York and Carbaugh in 2021 and 2024. With this year's recognition, the York Revolution proudly holds both the Atlantic League Championship Trophy and this prestigious field excellence award in back-to-back seasons.







