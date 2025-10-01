Five Down, One to Go: Kickham Leads Revs to Game 3 Victory

Published on October 1, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(High Point, NC): Mike Kickham took a two-hit shutout into the seventh inning as the York Revolution knocked off the High Point Rockers, 5-2 in Game 3 of the Atlantic League Championship Series on Tuesday evening at Truist Point. The Revs take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series as they move within one win of securing a fifth Atlantic League title in franchise history with Game 4 on tap for Wednesday night.

Kickham survived an early test as High Point had an immediate threat in the first inning. Luis Gonzalez doubled off the right center wall to lead off and Drew Mendoza walked to put two aboard. Evan Edwards' one-out walk loaded the bases but Kickham knocked down a comebacker from Alex Dickerson and flipped to the plate for a force out before retiring Luke Napleton on a fly out to right, leaving the bases loaded.

Jaylin Davis annihilated a solo homer to left center in the top of the second, powering the Revs in front with a 1-0 lead.

Shayne Fontana launched a towering two-run homer down the right field line in the top of the fourth as the lead grew to 3-0.

High Point starter Ben Wereski (0-2) struck out eight and walked none, but was lifted after four innings and three runs allowed.

Jalen Miller greeted reliever Scott Rouse with a double to right center to lead off the fifth, and York took advantage as Jeremy Arocho's grounder to second moved Miller to third base, allowing him to score on Kyle Martin's sac fly to center for a 4-0 lead.

Kickham retired 11 in-a-row and 17 of 18 batters through the end of the sixth when Dickerson ambushed the first pitch in the bottom of the seventh for a homer to right center, breaking up the shutout. Kickham struck out Napleton looking for his fourth punchout of the night, but DJ Burt socked a solo homer to left to slash York's lead to 4-2, chasing Kickham (1-0) after 6.1 innings.

Nick Mikolajchak struck out Aidan Brewer swinging for the second out, and after walking pinch hitter Braxton Davidson, struck out Gonzalez swinging to finish off the seventh.

Jimmy Burnette retired the side in order in the bottom of the eighth, having now set down all 11 batters faced in five postseason outings.

York plated an insurance run in the ninth as Chris Williams worked a leadoff walk from Rockers closer Jameson McGrane and scored all the way from first on Miller's RBI double to the alley in right center to make it 5-2.

Cam Robinson struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth to nail down his second save of the postseason, bringing the Revs within one win of back-to-back titles.

Notes: Miller (3-for-5, two doubles) is now batting .500 (13-for-26) this postseason, leading all Atlantic League hitters. He also leads the playoffs with five doubles, tying a franchise record for a single postseason (Vince Harrison, 2011) after ranking second in the league with 41 during the regular season. The Revs have hit seven homers this postseason with five different players having gone yard. Kickham had worked nine straight scoreless innings with just two hits allowed on that stretch through the end of the sixth inning in Tuesday's tilt. Three York relievers combined for 2.2 scoreless innings without allowing a hit. York improves to 14-2 all-time in Championship Series games, 7-1 on the road (six straight road wins). The Revs are 11-2 in the postseason under Rick Forney the past two years, 6-0 on the road.

Up Next: The Revs will look to secure the fifth championship in franchise history in Game 4 on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Revs lefty Braden Scott (2-0, 3.32) makes his first start of the postseason against High Point righty Fin Del Bonta-Smith (2-3, 3.77). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:40 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from October 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.