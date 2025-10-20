The Lights Keep Growing at Bright Nights

(York, Pa.): York's brightest holiday tradition is getting even brighter! This year's Bright Nights presented by Traditions Bank, a division of ACNB Bank, will feature over 3 million lights and counting, filling every corner of WellSpan Park with holiday magic. The annual holiday light show, which has quickly become a regional favorite, returns even bigger and more dazzling for its second year.

The 2025 Bright Nights experience will introduce three new illuminated photo opportunities, perfect for capturing memorable moments with family and friends. In addition to the millions of twinkling lights that transformed WellSpan Park in the inaugural year, this season's event expands with eight new scenic displays-from rooftop features to shimmering installations on the Arch Nemesis and synchronized light shows across the field.

New weekly traditions debut this year, including Bark-In-The-Park Thursdays* for four-legged friends and Santa Sundays, where Santa and his elves will be available for photos and Christmas list drop-offs inside the park until December 21. A special Bark-In-The-Park with Santa Claus will take place Sunday, December 21. Additional character appearances and surprises will be announced at BrightNightsYork.com and on York Revolution social channels.

Traditions Bank continues to give back to the communities it serves, bringing back Spruce'd Up, a holiday favorite. The event features trees decorated by local companies to benefit local non-profit organizations. Visitors vote on their favorite trees, with non-profit winners receiving cash prizes, thanks to Traditions Bank. Organizations interested in participating in Spruce'd Up may contact Nate Tile at ntile@yorkrevolution.com to secure a tree benefiting a York-area nonprofit.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 21 at 10 a.m. online and in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 4-12, and free for kids 3 and under. A $2 surcharge applies to tickets purchased on the day of the event, so fans are encouraged to buy early and save. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Give Local York.

The immersive experience opens November 20 and welcomes visitors Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

*Closed Thanksgiving Day & Christmas Day







