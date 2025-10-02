Spruce'd Up Is Back

(York, Pa.): WellSpan Park will be brighter than ever this holiday season, as Spruce'd Up - a Celebration of Trees - returns as part of the second edition of Bright Nights, all presented by Traditions Bank, A Division of ACNB Bank.

Spruce'd Up was created as a safe, outdoor holiday tree decorating event in 2020, in response to COVID pandemic restrictions. The event features trees decorated by local companies, to benefit local non-profit organizations. Visitors vote on their favorite trees, with non-profits winners receiving cash prizes. Spruce'd Up stepped aside in favor of Bright Nights, a spectacular holiday light event, in 2024, and is returning as part of the event in 2025, thanks to the sponsorship of Traditions Bank, which will award cash prizes to the winning tree's nonprofit.

Bright Nights Presented by Traditions Bank will now feature over 3 million festive lights, as the event grows from 2024. With added holiday-themed entertainment and family-focused attractions, Bright Nights is a captivating holiday experience for the York community. The event opens November 20 and runs Thursday - Sunday through December 28.

"We are excited to now bring York the best of both worlds when it comes to holiday events at WellSpan Park," said York Revolution President & General Manager Ben Shipley. "It's going to be twice as nice this holiday season - spectacular lights and custom-decorated trees."

Spruce'd Up is a great addition to Bright Nights because it directly supports our nonprofit community," said Nate Tile, Vice President of Business Development for the York Revolution. "We're proud to partner with Give Local York and invite nonprofits to get involved by decorating and sponsoring trees. For information on securing a tree, please contact me at 717-801-4482 or ntile@yorkrevolution.com

Additional event partners include the Powder Mill Foundation, Downtown Inc, Give Local York, the York Revolution, and Fox 43. Bright Nights also has a significant fundraising and charity aspect. $1.00 from every ticket sold will benefit Give Local York, and the event is home base for "Give Local for the Holidays," which will highlight the work of non-profits in the Give Local York family and collect donations to support them throughout the event.

Bright Nights is open Thursday - Sunday from 5:00 - 9:00pm*. Ticket prices for Bright Nights are $15 for adults and $10 for youth ages 4-12, with kids 3 and under admitted free, and free parking. Advance purchase of tickets is encouraged to avoid the $2.00 day-of-purchase surcharge.

*Except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.







