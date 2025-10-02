York's Jalen Miller Named ALPB LCS MVP

(New York) - Following the York Revolution's victory in the 2025 Atlantic League Championship Series, second baseman Jalen Miller was named the MVP of the LCS.

Miller, 28, collected nine hits in 19 at-bats over the four-game series for a .474 batting average. He scored two runs and drove in two while hitting a pair of doubles.

The Revs claimed their fifth ALPB Championship on Wednesday, October 1, with a 7-4 win over the High Point Rockers. The Revs won the series three games to one.

The championship marks the second consecutive title for York and is their fifth all-time title, the most of any current Atlantic League team.







