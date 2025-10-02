Back-To-Back Champions: Revs Win Fifth ALPB Championship

(High Point, NC): The York Revolution capped another historic run through the postseason with a come-from-behind 7-4 win over the High Point Rockers in Game 4 of the Atlantic League Championship Series on Wednesday night at Truist Point. The Revs become the first franchise in Atlantic League history to win back-to-back titles more than once as their fifth Atlantic League championship all-time stands alone as the second most in Atlantic League history.

York was dealt a staggering blow early as High Point took advantage of a miscue to plate three first inning runs, but the Revs did not waver. Revs starter Braden Scott appeared to be through a scoreless first when Evan Edwards' pop up fell in shallow right for an RBI single after a miscommunication. Alex Dickerson followed with a two-run homer to right as the Revs spotted High Point a 3-0 lead.

Shayne Fontana immediately started the comeback trail, drilling a rocket to right for a leadoff homer in the second, his second long ball in as many nights.

Kyle Martin nailed his own solo homer to right center, leading off the fourth to make it a one-run game at 3-2. It was Martin's third of the postseason, tying a Revs playoff record as he joined Bryant Nelson (2011) and Telvin Nash (2017 and 2019) for most homers in a single postseason.

Martin tied the game with two outs in the fifth, socking an RBI double to the base of the wall in right center as the Revs drew even at 3-3. Caleb McNeely followed with a jaw dropping 436-foot two-run blast over the batters' eye in center as his first homer of the postseason gave the Revs their first lead of the night at 5-3, while chasing Rockers starter Fin Del Bonta-Smith (1-2).

Scott settled down to toss scoreless ball from the second through the fourth, but High Point rallied in its half of the fifth after Luis Gonzalez was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Drew Mendoza walked and Ben Aklinski singled up the middle driving in a run to cut York's lead to 5-4 with two aboard and still no outs. Scott rebounded to strike out Edwards and Dickerson for his eighth and ninth strikeouts of the night, before giving way to right hander Josh Mollerus who retired Luke Napleton on a deep fly ball caught in front of the fence in left, stranding two while preserving the one-run lead.

Mollerus retired the first two of the sixth before Aidan Brewer singled up the middle. That forced lefty Jimmy Burnette into his sixth postseason game out of seven total, as the southpaw retired Gonzalez on a pop up to short, finishing his playoff performance by retiring all 12 batters faced.

Brendan Cellucci (1-0) handled a scoreless seventh before the offense provided insurance.

Jaylin Davis drilled a two-out opposite field homer to right in the eighth for a 6-4 lead as his third of the postseason matched Martin for the franchise record.

Cellucci set down the first two in the bottom of the eighth before Nick Mikolajchak was summoned to retire DJ Burt on a fly out to right, sending the game to the ninth.

Elvis Peralta added one more insurance run, leading off with a homer to right center to provide the final 7-4 margin. The Revs' five homers in the game surpass the previous club record for most homers in a playoff game of three which had been done six times. York's 12 homers as a team also established a new club record for a postseason.

Cam Robinson struck out Brewer swinging on three pitches for the first out in the bottom of the ninth, retired Gonzalez on a grounder to short for the second out, and struck out Mendoza swinging to secure the Revs' fifth championship, as the All-Star closer heaved his glove in the air as high as he could while teammates came sprinting out of the third base dugout, commencing a wild celebration in the middle of the infield.

York's five championships, in just 18 seasons, place the Revs alone in league history for second-most championships behind only Somerset's six. It marks just the fifth time in the 27-year history of the Atlantic League that there has been a repeat champion, and the Revs are the first team to do it twice having also gone back-to-back in 2010-11.

Notes: The win is the 80th combined victory of the season for the Revs and their 41st in come-from-behind fashion. For the second straight year, four of their six playoff victories were come-from-behind wins. York went 6-1 in the playoffs for the second straight year, as their 12-2 playoff record under Rick Forney gives the skipper the highest playoff winning percentage in Atlantic League history at .857. They are 7-0 on the road in the playoffs the last two years. Jalen Miller was named Championship Series MVP; he finished the postseason batting .452 (14-for-31) with a Revs record-tying five doubles and four runs scored. Miller hit safely in each of the final six postseason games including all four of the Championship Series during which he went 9-for-19 at the plate. The Revs have won all five of their Championship Series berths, now 15-2 all-time in Championship Series games (8-1 on the road with seven straight road wins dating to 2011). It's the first time since their first title run in 2010 at Bridgeport that they've closed it out on the road. The visitor has clinched the LCS in 15 of 27 years with York having done it twice. The Revs are 33-22 all-time in postseason play, 16-12 on the road. They are 10-5 all-time in series including a perfect 5-0 in Championship Series berths. York is 4-0 all-time in playoff baseball in the month of October as Wednesday marked their first October playoff date since their Game 4 clincher on October 2, 2011 vs Long Island. The Revs have come from behind in all five of their championship clinching victories while the 2025 clincher was the first time they came back prior to their final at-bat. Robinson's three saves tie a Revs record for a postseason (Chase Huchingson, 2017).







