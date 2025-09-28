Vallimont Authors Greatest Pitching Performance in Franchise History as Revs Take Game One

York, PA: Chris Vallimont set a York Revolution franchise record with 15 strikeouts in an all-time masterpiece, a dominant complete game one-hit shutout as the Revs defeated the High Point Rockers, 2-0 in Game 1 of the 2025 Atlantic League Championship Series on Saturday night at WellSpan Park. York leads the best-of-five series 1-0, needing two more victories to secure a fifth Atlantic League title.

Vallimont's 15 strikeouts bested the Revs' previous single-game record of 13 which he matched against High Point earlier this season, while his nine inning one-hitter is the second in Revs history. The Revs have started the Championship Series with one-hitters each of the last two autumns, both started by Vallimont, the only two such performances in Atlantic League history.

Getting the Game 1 nod for a fourth consecutive postseason series, Vallimont was dialed in from the get-go, striking out two in a 1-2-3 first.

He allowed his only hit as Evan Edwards led off the second with a double to right, but after smartly pitching around Alex Dickerson who walked, Vallimont struck out the side, beginning a stretch of 19 consecutive batters retired, tying a franchise record set by Danny Denz earlier this season.

Early in the game, the story offensively for the Revs was missed opportunities as High Point starter Erich Uelman worked around Jalen Miller's leadoff double in the first and stranded three singles in the second to match Vallimont with zeroes early.

Jeremy Arocho set the stage for the game's first run with a single up the middle to start the home third and stole second base. That set up Kyle Martin who whacked an RBI single up the gut plating Arocho for a 1-0 lead.

Elvis Peralta provided the insurance, launching a solo homer to right field off reliever Scott Rouse in the bottom of the sixth for a 2-0 lead.

Vallimont did the rest.

After striking out the side for the second time on the night, his nine whiffs through just four innings had already tied a club playoff record set by Aaron Rakers in 2008 and Corey Thurman in 2011. By the end of the sixth inning, he had logged 13 punchouts matching his career-high from July 15 of this season when he tied Ryan Baerlocher's single-game franchise record set in May, 2007.

Shayne Fontana made a great leaping grab against the right field wall to finish off the top of the seventh, robbing Dickerson of potential extra bases to keep the one-hitter intact.

The streak of 19-in-a-row ended when Aidan Brewer accepted a one-out walk in the eighth, but with the vociferous home crowd clamoring for skipper Rick Forney to stay with his starter during a mound visit, Vallimont rewarded both his team and fans by retiring pinch-hitter Braxton Davidson on a foul out before striking out DJ Burt for his club record 14th K of the night, marching into the dugout to a huge ovation.

With lefty Brendan Cellucci ready in the bullpen, Vallimont emerged to take the mound to another thunderous ovation to begin the ninth. The righty set down leadoff man Luis Gonzalez on a one-pitch fly out on his 99th pitch of the night, and made a great play covering first as Kyle Martin recovered a tricky ground ball to throw out Drew Mendoza for the second out. With the home crowd on their feet anticipating the final out, Vallimont delivered in fitting fashion, striking out Ben Aklinski for his 15th strikeout of the night, closing out the greatest starting pitching performance in Atlantic League postseason history as he put the wraps on a 106-pitch, 79-strike effort.

Notes: Vallimont's nine-inning performance is the first of his career and the first in Revs playoff history; Nick Schumacher worked eight innings in a 2011 playoff start which previously stood as the longest starting effort. The nine-inning one-hitter is the second in Revs history (Chris Waters, 2012); the only other one-hitter in franchise history was a rain-shortened seven-inning effort by Frank Gailey in 2017. York out-hit High Point 12-1 and won despite stranding 12 runners. The shutout win is the fourth in Revs playoff history and second at home; their most recent shutout victory in the postseason was a 5-0 win in the Division Series opener at Sugar Land in 2014 and the only prior home playoff shutout was their 1-0 win vs Somerset in Game 5 of the 2010 Division Series. It was the 100th Championship Series contest in Atlantic League history and the 14th involving the Revs. It was the first complete game effort by a pitcher in an LCS game since 2022. York improves to 13-1 in LCS games all-time having won 10 straight since 2011. The Revs are now 7-0 all-time at home in the LCS. York has a 10-1 record under Rick Forney in the postseason the past two years, having won eight straight and five in-a-row at home. York is now 31-21 in the playoffs all-time, 17-9 at home. The Revs have tossed 15 consecutive scoreless innings as a team, three frames shy of a club playoff record set in 2011. York improves to 11-4 all-time in playoff series openers having won seven straight since 2017. They are 6-1 in home playoff series openers having won six in-a-row since 2010. They are 4-1 in LCS openers all-time, 2-0 at home. The September 27 date is the eight-year anniversary of a Game 1 victory at Long Island in 2017 and the one-year anniversary of last year's Game 3 walk-off victory vs Charleston to win the 2024 championship. The Revs are opening the LCS at home for the first time since 2010 vs Bridgeport.

Up Next: York hosts High Point in Game 2 on Sunday at 4pm, the final home game at WellSpan Park in 2025. RHP Alex Valverde (0-0, 5.40) faces Rockers lefty Josh Hendrickson (1-0, 1.50) as the Revs aim to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.







