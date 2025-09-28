York Revolution Blank High Point Rockers in LCS Game 1

Published on September 27, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







YORK, Pa. - York Revolution right-hander Chris Vallimont threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 15 hitters in leading the Revs to a 2-0 win over the High Point Rockers in the opening game of the best-of-five Atlantic League Championship Series at WellSpan Park.

Vallimont (W, 1-0) became the first ALPB pitcher to throw a complete game one-hitter in the League Championship Series. He needed 106 pitches to throw the first complete game in the LCS since Lancaster's Oscar De La Cruz had a complete game in a 6-1 win over High Point in Game 3 of the 2022 LCS.

High Point's Evan Edwards doubled to lead off the second inning for the Rockers' only hit of the night. Vallimont then walked Alex Dickerson before striking out Luke Napleton, Aidan Brewer and Cody Wilson to end the second. Vallimont retired 19 straight hitters until Aidan Brewer walked with one out in the eighth.

The Revs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third when High Point starter Erich Uelmen (L, 0-1) allowed a lead-off single to Jeremy Arocho who then stole second and scored on a single by Kyle Martin.

Uelmen went five innings, allowing nine hits and one walk while striking out five Revs.

York increased its lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth when Elvis Peralta hit a solo homer off Rockers reliever Scott Rouse.

York was led by Jalen Miller and Shayne Fontana who each had three hits for the Revs.

Game 2 of the series is slated for a 4:00 p.m. start on Sunday afternoon. High Point will send LHP Josh Hendrickson to the mound to face York righty Alex Valverde. All Rockers games are available on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: York has now won 10 straight LCS games dating back to 2011. .. The Revs are undefeated at home in the LCS, going 8-0. .. High Point is in its second LCS and is still seeking its first win after being swept 3-0 by Lancaster in 2022. .. The winner of the opening game of the LCS has gone on to win 22 of 26 series.







Atlantic League Stories from September 27, 2025

York Revolution Blank High Point Rockers in LCS Game 1 - AtL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.