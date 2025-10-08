Atlantic League Champion Revs Pile up Postseason All-Star Picks

(York, Pa.): One week removed from winning a second straight Atlantic League championship, the five-time Atlantic League champion York Revolution have raked in a haul of postseason honors. Second baseman Jalen Miller and closer Cam Robinson have been named to the Atlantic League's 2025 Postseason All-Star Team, while Miller, first baseman Frankie Tostado, and starting pitcher Mike Kickham have all been selected to the 2025 Drake Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team.

The Revs were one of four teams to place two players on the Postseason All-Star Team which was voted upon by the league's managers and coaches, representing the premier players in the league at their respective positions during the 2025 season.

Miller had one of the great offensive seasons in Revs history. Moving between the top two spots in the lineup throughout the season, the 28-year-old batted .297 in 119 games and was one of the league's top run producers. In addition to his 19 home runs and 80 RBI, Miller ranked second in the league in runs scored (113, tied for second most in a season in Revs history), hits (151, tied for ninth in a season in franchise history), doubles (41, tied for second in club history) and was tied for fourth in the league in extra-base hits (62, fifth most in club history). He shared the league's stolen base crown with 60 steals, a mark that ranked second all-time in franchise history, while being caught just six times. The 2025 Revs Player of the Year also took home Atlantic League Championship Series MVP honors after helping lead York to their fifth title last week.

Robinson had one of the all-time greatest seasons by a reliever in ALPB history, posting a 0.61 ERA and 16 saves in addition to five wins in 42 outings. Robinson dominated throughout the season, holding opponents to a .181 average (26 hits in 44.0 innings) while allowing just three earned runs all year. His save total tied for second most in the league and led the league for much of the season. The 2025 Revs Pitcher of the Year was honored as ALPB co-Pitcher of the Month in May and at one point went 17 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run. The 26-year-old capped his storybook 2025 season with three saves in the postseason, including a championship-clinching strikeout last Wednesday night in High Point.

Both Miller and Robinson were also members of the 2025 Baseball America Mid-Season Atlantic League All-Star Team.

The Revs were the only club to have three All-Defensive selections, taking up one third of the Drake Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team for the second straight year, matching last year's team for their most selections all-time. The team was voted upon by the league's managers, representing the best defensive players in the Atlantic League at their respective positions during the 2025 season. Drake is the official baseball of the ALPB.

Miller led all Atlantic League second basemen with 455 total chances while committing just six errors all season for a .987 fielding percentage, the highest by a second baseman in Revs history. Making 116 of his 119 starts at second base, his fielding percentage tops Alexi Casilla's previous club record for a second baseman of .983 set in 2018 as he becomes the Revs' first top defensive pick at the position since Casilla in 2018.

Tostado posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage, also a Revs record, handling 557 chances in 69 games at first base without committing an error. In addition to his perfect time at first base, Tostado also made five starts in left field and made headlines throughout the season at the plate, batting .337 (second highest in league, tied for sixth highest in Revs history) while pounding an incredible 47 doubles, a total that smashed a Revs franchise record and placed second in league history, just three doubles shy of a league record that he was on pace to obliterate if not for a season-ending injury.

Kickham led all Atlantic League pitchers with 28 total chances and was one of the league's best at controlling the running game. In eight starts with York, base stealers attempted just five steals while the lefty also logged three pickoffs.

