River Town Selected to ALPB Postseason All-Star Team

Published on October 8, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced its Postseason All-Star Team for the 2025 season. Long Island Ducks outfielder River Town was selected to the team, as voted on by the league's member clubs.

"River was one of the Atlantic League's top players this season, proving to be an elite player both at the plate and in the field," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "We would like to congratulate him on this very well-deserved recognition."

Town was featured throughout the Atlantic League leaderboard in 2025. He finished the season tied for second in the league in on-base percentage (.437), tied for third in the league in triples (7), fourth in hits (143) and walks (74) and fifth in batting average (.326). In 117 games played, the first-year Duck totaled 13 home runs, 71 RBIs and 31 doubles while also posting team-high totals in runs (92), total bases (227), stolen bases (42) and OPS (.954). Defensively, the 26-year-old committed just three errors and totaled six assists over 109 games in the outfield, compiling a .986 fielding percentage.

"I am truly honored to be named a Postseason All-Star for the Atlantic League's 2025 season," said Town. "I was blessed with incredible teammates and coaches who pushed me every day and made this season so much fun. The experiences I had this year will last a lifetime, and I am beyond grateful for the support and competition that made the 25th Anniversary season of Long Island Ducks baseball so special."

This marks the 22nd season in which the Ducks earned an Atlantic League Postseason All-Star Team selection and first since 2022 (outfielder Alejandro De Aza). Four Ducks have also been selected as the league's Player of the Year - Ray Navarrete, 2009; Lew Ford, 2014; Jordany Valdespin, 2018; Steve Lombardozzi, 2021. Two Ducks have been chosen as the league's Pitcher of the Year - Mike Loree, 2011; John Brownell, 2015.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







