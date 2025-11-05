2026 Long Island Ducks Coaching Staff Announced

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced their coaching staff for the 2026 season, presented by Catholic Health. Lew Ford returns for his third season as Ducks manager, and he is joined by returning pitching coach Bobby Blevins and newcomer Tim Battle Jr., who will serve in the role of bench coach.

"I'm looking forward to being back with the Ducks for the 2026 season and building off last year," said Ford. "I'm happy to have Bobby back as our pitching coach, as he did a great job leading the top pitching staff in the Atlantic League last year. I'm also excited to have Tim join us as the bench coach this year. He's had success everywhere he's been and will be a great fit with his positive energy, hard work and years of experience as a player, coach and manager."

Ford enters his third season as Ducks manager and 16th with the organization. He has posted winning records in each of his first two seasons at the helm, combining for a 136-116 mark, good for a .540 winning percentage. In 2025, he guided the Ducks to the Atlantic League's third-best record at 72-54 while ranking in the league's Top 3 for batting (T-2nd, .275 AVG), pitching (1st, 4.48 ERA) and fielding (2nd, .981 FLD%). In addition, six players had their contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league.

During his franchise-best 13-year playing career with the Ducks (nine as a player/coach), the 48-year-old totaled a team record 1,036 hits, good for the third-most in Atlantic League history. He ranks second all-time in franchise history for batting (.318, min. 1,000 at bats), games played (877), RBIs (511), runs scored (549), doubles (227) and total bases (1,541). In addition to being named the 2014 Atlantic League Player of the Year, Ford has helped two other Ducks earn the same honor (Jordany Valdespin, 2018; Steve Lombardozzi, 2021). He has also guided two Ducks to ALPB batting titles (Sean Burroughs, 2015; Alejandro De Aza, 2022).

The Selden, N.Y., resident played on the Ducks Atlantic League championship-winning teams in 2012, 2013 and 2019. He also helped lead the Flock to eight division championships and 11 postseason appearances as a player/coach. The six-year MLB veteran with the Twins and Orioles set ALPB single-season records for hits (189) and games played (140) during his 2014 MVP season. Ford was also selected to play in three Atlantic League All-Star Games (2014, 2015 and 2018) and earned two ALPB Postseason All-Star selections (2014, 2018).

Blevins returns to the coaching staff for a third season after guiding the pitching staff each of the past two years. Three pitchers had their contract purchased during the 2025, including John Gant (Kansas City Royals), Zach Plesac (St. Louis Cardinals) and Tyler Beede (Diablos Rojos del Mexico). Long Island's pitching staff led the Atlantic League in ERA (4.48) and batting average against (.246) while allowing the fewest hits (1,040), runs (625) and home runs (131) in the circuit.

Previously, the 39-year-old pitched in the Atlantic League during parts of eight seasons (2012-19), including five with the Ducks (2012-16). The righty was exceptional during Long Island's back-to-back Atlantic League championship runs in 2012 and 2013, combining to post a 2.70 ERA in three postseason starts. In his Ducks career, the Syracuse, N.Y., native posted with a 3.88 ERA and 291 strikeouts over 73 regular season appearances (69 starts).

"I'm excited to be back with the Ducks for the 2026 season," said Blevins. "We made great strides last year, and I'm looking forward to staying committed to winning and doing things the right way. We laid a strong foundation last year, and I'm eager to build on that momentum with Lew, Tim and the rest of the staff as we put together a team this offseason with the goal of bringing a championship back to Long Island."

Battle Jr. enters his first season as a member of the Ducks organization. The former outfielder joins the Flock after serving as manager of the State College Spikes in the MLB Draft League each of the past two seasons. Under his guidance, the team posted a combined record of 79-73, including a league-best 41-37 mark during the 2024 campaign. State College reached the MLB Draft League Championship game in 2025 and led the circuit with a 4.12 team ERA. Battle Jr. served as the team's hitting coach in 2023 before taking over as skipper.

The 40-year-old was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the third round of the 2003 amateur draft out of high school. After being diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma in his ribs and undergoing six months of chemotherapy treatments, he went on to play 14 seasons of professional baseball. The Georgia native spent six seasons (2003-08) in the Yankees organization, where he earned 2005 South Atlantic League All-Star Game MVP honors. He also played six seasons of independent baseball, including 42 games with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League in 2014.

"I'm excited to join the Long Island Ducks as a bench coach and be part of an organization that represents the best of both baseball and community," said Battle Jr. "The Ducks have built a winning tradition on the field while creating a true family atmosphere for players and fans alike. I'm proud to bring my experience and passion to help continue that standard of excellence."

