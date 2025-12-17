Ducks Spread Holiday Cheer at Local Pediatric Units

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - On Wednesday, December 17, members of the Long Island Ducks visited children in pediatric units at multiple area hospitals to deliver donated toys for the holiday season.

Ducks mascot, QuackerJack, was joined by team manager, Lew Ford, and several front office staff members for the annual visits. The Ducks made stops at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore and Stony Brook Children's Hospital in Stony Brook.

QuackerJack and Ford visited with numerous children at each hospital and handed out gifts that were donated by Ducks fans during the month of December. Several kids and their families took photos with the two, received autographs and talked about the upcoming season of Ducks baseball. Additionally, QJ and Ford met some of the newest Ducks fans in the NICU at South Shore University Hospital.

Staff members at all three hospitals were also excited to have the Ducks in attendance, with many taking photos with QuackerJack and Ford. The Ducks and hospital staffers would like to thank everyone who made a toy donation this holiday season and helped bring smiles to the faces of those spending the holidays in the hospital.

