Dirty Birds' James Nelson Is Named Indy Ball Player of the Year

Published on December 17, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







Charleston, WV - Dirty Birds' fans enjoyed a unique opportunity in 2025 - to watch every day the best player in all of the independent baseball leagues in the country. Baseball America today is naming James Nelson as its "Independent Baseball Player of the Year." That means that professional baseball's most respected publication chose him as the best among all the players on 82 teams across nine leagues that are not directly affiliated with Major League Baseball teams.

Nelson was already awarded the Atlantic League's highest honor as 2024 ALPB Player of the Year for becoming the first and only player ever to finish a season with at least 30 home runs and at least 50 stolen bases. He finished the season with 34 home runs (second most in the league), 53 stolen bases (third most in the league). Nelson played in 124 games as a third baseman, left fielder, or a designated hitter for Charleston in 2025. The leadoff hitter also had the seventh highest league batting average (.315), most hits in the league (158), the most total bases (288), the fifth best slugging percentage (.575).

"Baseball fans in Charleston have seen some players come through here who have gone on to have Hall of Fame careers, but this is the first time when one of our own has been recognized as the best in the country for what they accomplished here in Charleston," said Dirty Birds owner and CEO Andy Shea. "My kids got to know him as 'Mr. James,' who was one of their favorites because he was so genuine and friendly. Our fans got to know hm as a man with an unmatched work ethic, a contagious smile and unprecedented results on the field."

"I'm lucky to get a chance to manage a player and person like James Nelson. He plays hard and wants to be in the lineup every day," said PJ Phillips, Dirty Birds Field Manager. "When he's up to bat you just know he's going to do something special, which he did all season long for us."

With 'Nellie' as his nickname and WoahitsNellie as his social media handle, Nelson was cheered on by adaptations of those every at bat in GoMart Ballpark this year. After every home run, RBI or great play, that tuned frequently into an extended exclamation, "Ooooooooooh Nellie!" throughout the season. Now he's the best of the best among independent league players in 2025. Oh Nellie indeed!







