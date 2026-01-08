Charleston Dirty Birds Close 2025 with a Strong Impact on the Field and in the Community

Charleston, WV - The 2025 Charleston Dirty Birds season came to a close in September, but the team's impact in the community continues well beyond the final out. This year, the Dirty Birds welcomed over 300,000 fans through the gates at GoMart Ballpark highlighting the growing excitement and continued support from the surrounding community.

Beyond the ballpark, the Dirty Birds remained deeply committed to giving back. Dusty and members of the front office staff participated in more than 130 community events, dedicating over 450 hours to causes throughout Charleston and across West Virginia. The team's players also played a vital role in community outreach. Between games and road trips, players spent more than 230 hours volunteering, connecting with fans through hospital visits, school assemblies, youth programs, and local events.

On the field, the Dirty Birds continued to make history. Utility player James Nelson was named the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Most Valuable Player, marking the second consecutive season a Dirty Birds player has earned league MVP honors. Nelson's standout performance also earned national recognition, as he was named Baseball America's Independent Baseball Player of the Year, further cementing the organization's reputation for elite talent development.

In addition to time, presence, and performance, the Dirty Birds continued their tradition of meaningful financial support. During 2025, the organization contributed over $200,000 to nonprofits, community events, fundraisers, and local initiatives. Notably, 65% of these contributions supported local Little League programs, reinforcing the team's commitment to growing the game at the grassroots level.

"Our fans, our players, and our community are the heart of the Dirty Birds," said Dirty Birds General Manager Ben Blum. "The momentum we built in 2025-on the field and throughout West Virginia-sets the stage for an exciting future."

The organization also made continued investments to ensure GoMart Ballpark remains an inclusive, welcoming space for all fans. Among the most impactful updates was the unveiling of the Sensory Shed, designed to provide a safe and comfortable environment for guests with sensory sensitivities.

"When my family and I moved to Charleston 3 years ago our main goal has always been to expand and grow the Dirty Birds presence in the community and at the Ballpark," said Dirty Birds Owner/CEO Andy Shea. "This was another incredible year of accomplishing that and we're really excited about adding more partnerships and more fun in 2026!"

Looking ahead, the Charleston Dirty Birds are building on the momentum of a successful 2025 with excitement for what's to come. With a continued focus on community engagement, fan experience, and on-field excellence, the organization is already preparing to make 2026 another memorable year. Fans can mark their calendars now as the Dirty Birds return to GoMart Ballpark for their 2026 Home Opener on April 21, 2026.







