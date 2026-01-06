Dirty Birds Increase Attendance and Community Impact for 2025 Light the Night

Charleston, WV -For the third year in a row the Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night presented by GoMart had an increase in attendance and community impact. The overall attendance for the six-week event was over 100,000 customers with the nightly average attendance being the highest recorded during the three-year event.

After being awarded the ALPB Outstanding Club Community Service Award for the team's work during baseball season, the Dirty Birds continued that trend during the Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night Presented by GoMart.

"I have received calls from people across the country in the baseball, zoo, and other entertainment venue industries in envy of Light the Night and asking what our keys to success are," said Andy Shea, Dirty Birds Owner and CEO. "The core of Light the Night is the incredibly supportive and caring community. The goal for 2026 is to partner with even more organizations and to continue growing all angles of this event!"

Throughout the Holiday Light Show, the Dirty Birds partnered with numerous schools, churches, and other nonprofits to donate nearly 10,000 tickets to patrons. The team also hosted five donation drives in collaboration with local nonprofits. These drives included:

Canned Food Drive in partnership with Mountaineer Food Bank - 2,977 pounds of donated food with over 430 tickets given away

Toy Drive in partnership with Spark of Love Foundation - 450 toys donated with 150 tickets giveaway

Toy Drive in partnership with WCHS and Union Mission - Over 100 toys donated

Laundry Detergent Drive in partnership with Maddox Potter Foundation - Over 280 donations with over 245 tickets given away

Coat Drive in partnership with United Way- Over 85 coats donated with over 70 tickets given away

As the Dirty Birds get ready for the 2026 season, the Dirty Birds staff looks forward to continuing the work in the community throughout the 2026 calendar year.







