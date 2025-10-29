Ducks Mini Plans Now Available for 2026 Season

Published on October 29, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that Mini Plans for the 2026 season are now available. Mini Plans feature discounted ticket pricing and several additional benefits for 11 fun-filled Ducks games throughout the year. Those interested may visit LIDucks.com/miniplan to submit an order form or call (631) 940-3825.

Six different plans are available, each of which includes 10 scheduled Ducks games plus a free ticket voucher to any 2026 Ducks regular season home game, subject to availability. Along with discounted ticket pricing at just $15 per game - a savings 24% off box office pricing - Mini Plan holders enjoy several exciting benefits, including:

No ticket or order fees

At least one postgame Fireworks Spectacular

Same great seats for all 10 scheduled games

Access to the Duck Club restaurant/bar on the suite level

A mix of weekend (Friday-Sunday) and weekday (Tuesday-Thursday) games

E-Z Pay payment plan option

To view each of the Mini Plans available for the 2026 season, please visit LIDucks.com/miniplan. Fans are encouraged to contact the Ducks immediately for the best available seats. Call (631) 940-3825 for more information and to reserve your plan.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from October 29, 2025

Ducks Mini Plans Now Available for 2026 Season - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.